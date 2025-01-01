#property description "The indicator shows the central limit theorem, which states:"

#property description "The sum of a sufficiently large number of weakly dependent random variables, "

#property description "having approximately equal magnitude (none of the summands dominates,"

#property description "or makes a determining contribution to the sum), has a distribution close to normal."



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- 图形结构属性

#property indicator_label1 "Label"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color1 clrRoyalBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 5

//--- 输入变量

input int sample_number=10;

//--- 用于绘制分布图的指标缓冲区

double LabelBuffer[];

//--- 订单号计数器

double ticks_counter;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()

{

//--- 绑定数组和指标缓冲区

SetIndexBuffer(0,LabelBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 从现在到过去转移指标缓冲区

ArraySetAsSeries(LabelBuffer,true);

//--- 初始化随机数生成程序

MathSrand(GetTickCount());

//--- 初始化订单号计数器

ticks_counter=0;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 为零值计数器重置指标缓冲区

if(ticks_counter==0) ArrayInitialize(LabelBuffer,0);

//--- 增加计数器

ticks_counter++;

//--- 我们应该周期性的重置计数器，恢复分配

if(ticks_counter>100)

{

Print("We've reset the indicator values, let's start filling the cells once again");

ticks_counter=0;

}

//--- 得到从0到7三个数字总和的随机值样本

for(int i=0;i<sample_number;i++)

{

//--- 计算单元标引，随机数下跌三个数字的总和

int rand_index=0;

//--- 得到从0到7的三个随机数字

for(int k=0;k<3;k++)

{

//--- 除以7的余数将返回从0到6的值

rand_index+=MathRand()%7;

}

//--- 增加rand_index单元数的值为1

LabelBuffer[rand_index]++;

}

//--- 退出OnCalculate() 处理程序

return(rates_total);

}