- MathAbs
- MathArccos
- MathArcsin
- MathArctan
- MathArctan2
- MathClassify
- MathCeil
- MathCos
- MathExp
- MathFloor
- MathLog
- MathLog10
- MathMax
- MathMin
- MathMod
- MathPow
- MathRand
- MathRound
- MathSin
- MathSqrt
- MathSrand
- MathTan
- MathIsValidNumber
- MathExpm1
- MathLog1p
- MathArccosh
- MathArcsinh
- MathArctanh
- MathCosh
- MathSinh
- MathTanh
- MathSwap
MathMod
2つの数値の分割後の実際の余りを返します。
|
double MathMod(
パラメータ
value
[in] 被除数値
value2
[in] 除数値
戻り値
MathMod関数は「val = i * y + f」でのfを「val/y」の余りとして計算します。ここでiは整数、fとvalは同じ符号を有し、f の絶対値はyの絶対値未満です。
注意事項
MathMod()の代わりにfmod()を使用できます。
例：
|
#property script_show_inputs