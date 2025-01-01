ドキュメントセクション
MathMod

2つの数値の分割後の実際の余りを返します。

double  MathMod(
  double  value,      // 被除数値
  double  value2      // 除数値
  );

パラメータ

value

[in]  被除数値

value2

[in]  除数値

戻り値

MathMod関数は「val = i * y + f」でのfを「val/y」の余りとして計算します。ここでiは整数、fとvalは同じ符号を有し、f の絶対値はyの絶対値未満です。

注意事項

MathMod()の代わりにfmod()を使用できます。

 

例：

#property script_show_inputs
 
//--- 入力パラメータ
input double   InpDividentValue  = 10;   // 被除数値
input double   InpDivisorValue   = 3;   // 除数値
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- 入力された数値の除算の実剰余を取得する
  double res=MathMod(InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue);
//--- 結果を操作ログに出力する
  PrintFormat("Real remainder when dividing %.2f by %.2f = %.2f",InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue,res);
 }