MathMod
函数返回两个数字相除的余数。
|
double MathMod(
参量
值
[in] 被除数值。
value2
[in] 除数值。
返回值
MathMod函数计算真值 f of val / y such that val = i * y + f，f是整数，f有与val相同的符号，f的绝对值小于y的绝对值。
注释
取代MathMod()可以使用 fmod()。
示例：
|
#property script_show_inputs