文档部分
MQL5参考数学函数MathMod 

MathMod

函数返回两个数字相除的余数。

double  MathMod(
   double  value,      // 股息值
   double  value2      // 除数值
   );

参量

[in]  被除数值。

value2

[in] 除数值。

返回值

MathMod函数计算真值 f of val / y such that val = i * y + f，f是整数，f有与val相同的符号，f的绝对值小于y的绝对值。

注释

取代MathMod()可以使用 fmod()。

 

示例：

#property script_show_inputs
 
//--- 输入参数
input double   InpDividentValue  =  10;   // 股息值
input double   InpDivisorValue   =  3;    // 除数值
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 获取输入中输入的数字相除的实数余数
   double res=MathMod(InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue);
//--- 在日志中记录结果
   PrintFormat("Real remainder when dividing %.2f by %.2f = %.2f",InpDividentValue,InpDivisorValue,res);
  }