MathMod

函数返回两个数字相除的余数。

double MathMod(

double value,

double value2

);

参量

值

[in] 被除数值。

value2

[in] 除数值。

返回值

MathMod函数计算真值 f of val / y such that val = i * y + f，f是整数，f有与val相同的符号，f的绝对值小于y的绝对值。

注释

取代MathMod()可以使用 fmod()。

示例：