This Expert Advisor (EA) analyzes market movement by calculating the average pip movement per tick and the average spread over a user-defined number of ticks (MAX_TICKS). It also evaluates the average pip movement and spread over a specified time interval (CHECK_SECONDS). The EA dynamically tracks price changes and spread values, printing the results in the terminal and displaying them on the chart using the Comment() function. This helps traders gauge market volatility and spread fluctuations in real time.

This is a piece of code to add to an existing Expert advisor to track withdrawals from your account where the EA is running. It helps the user to monitor his or her withdrawals from a particular account.