This small cross-platform library allows to compare the 'double' values of the "price" conveniently and quickly.

For example, before placing a SellLimit, it is sometimes useful to check if the opening price is below the current Bid price.

if (CP(OpenPrice) >= Bid ) OrderSend ...;

Not only is this much clearer and more concise than the standard type check, but also the execution speed is several times higher! Such efficient usage of computational resources sometimes grants a noticeable boost in the tester/optimizer.

It is also possible to set the precision for comparing the 'double' values. For example

if ((CP(Lots, 0.01 ) >= MinLot) && ((CP(Lots, 0.01 ) <= MaxLot))) OrderSend ...;

All the comparison operators (==, !=, >=, <=, >, <) are handled in a similar fashion.

The library contains a faster method of the NormalizeDouble implementation. To improve the execution speed of the standard function, it is sufficient to add the following at the beginning

#define NormalizeDouble PRICE_COMPARE::MyNormalizeDouble

As an example, the attached script shows the results of comparison and normalization method for different price values.