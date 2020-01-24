メリルパターンに基づくストラテジービルダー

前回の記事では、通貨シンボルチャートの価格値や標準MetaTrader5インジケータの値(ATR、WPR、CCI、RSIなど)など、さまざまなデータにメリルパターンを適用することを考察しました。 グラフィカルインターフェイスは、このアイデアを探求するために開発されました。 このインターフェイスの主な目的は、効率的なパターン使用メソッドをテストして見つけることです。 さらに、成功した構成は、トレード戦略に組み込まれ、テストする必要があります。 この記事では、トレード戦略を構築し、テストするための基本的なツールキットを開発します。

アプリケーションの開発を開始する前に、必要な機能とインターフェイス要素の一覧を決定します。 まず、次の 2 つのセクションを定義します。

[設定] タブは、標準のインジケータ パラメータに使用され、カスタム インジケータをアップロードできます。

上記で指定した目的の機能に基づいて、アプリケーションのプロトタイプを作成します。 次の図1 は、[コンストラクタ] タブのスキームとインターフェイス要素のセットを示します。

図1 コンストラクタタブのプロトタイプとインタフェース要素。



また、[設定] タブのプロトタイプを作成し、このタブで要素を配置します。

図2 [設定]タブのプロトタイプとインタフェース要素

次に、メイン アプリケーション ウィンドウを実装する CreateWindow() メソッドに進みます。 メソッド構造は広範囲にわたるので、別々の主要なコンポーネントに分割してみましょう。 1 つ目は、ウィンドウ自体とその基本的な構造 (コンストラクタと設定) の 2 つのタブの作成です。

コードのこの部分ではメイン ウィンドウが作成されますが、CreateTabs()メソッドは上記の 2 つのタブを追加します。

上記のプロトタイプでは、各タブの要素の内容を定義しました: コンストラクタ (図1) と設定 (図2)。 次に、タブに含まれる要素の実装について考えてみましょう。 [コンストラクタ] タブには多くの繰り返し要素型が含まれているため、メイン サブセクションと要素の実装に使用するメソッドの一覧のみを考慮します。

メイン インターフェイス パーツが実装する内容と、構成されるメソッドを見てみましょう。

1. シンボル フィルタ:

シンボルCreateSymbolsFilter()メソッドとCreateSymbolsTable()メソッドで構成されます。 次の要素を実装します。

図5 シンボルフィルタ

CreateSymbolsFilter()は、チェックボックスと検索ボタンを持つインプットフィールドを実装します。



CreateSymbolsTable()は、[マーケットウォッチ] ウィンドウからフィルタ処理された通貨シンボルを出力するテーブルを実装します。

2. タスク時間と "日付範囲" ボタン。

すべての要素は、テスト用のタスク時間枠の選択を実装します。 [日付範囲] ボタンをクリックすると、上記の適切なダイアログ ボックスが開きます。 CreateButton()メソッドは、ボタンを実装します。 CreateTextLabel()は適切なラベルを作成し、CreateTimeframe1()は時間枠の選択を実装します。 CreateButton()と、CreateTextLabel()は、さらに使用するユニバーサルメソッドです。 このコードはここで 1 回だけ使われます。 この要素は図6に別々に示されています:

図6 日付範囲ボタンと手動の時間枠の選択。

bool CProgram::CreateTextLabel(CTextLabel &text_label, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, string label_text, int tab) { text_label.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray(tab,text_label); text_label.Font( "Trebuchet" ); text_label.FontSize( 11 ); text_label.XSize( 200 ); text_label.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); text_label.IsCenterText( true ); if (!text_label.CreateTextLabel(label_text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_label); return ( true ); } bool CProgram::CreateButton(CButton &button, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { button.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); button.XSize( 100 ); button.YSize( 25 ); button.FontSize( 11 ); button.IsHighlighted( false ); button.IsCenterText( true ); button.BorderColor( C'0,100,255' ); button.BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); if (!button.CreateButton( "Date range" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,button); return ( true ); }

CreateTimeframe1()メソッドは、使用可能なすべての時間枠を含むドロップダウンリストです。

bool CProgram::CreateTimeframe1( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_timeframe1.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_timeframe1); string timeframe_names[ 21 ]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; m_timeframe1.XSize( 50 ); m_timeframe1.YSize( 25 ); m_timeframe1.ItemsTotal( 21 ); m_timeframe1.FontSize( 12 ); m_timeframe1.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); CButton *but=m_timeframe1.GetButtonPointer(); but.FontSize( 10 ); but.XSize( 50 ); but.BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); but.XGap( 1 ); m_timeframe1.GetListViewPointer().FontSize( 10 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 21 ; i++) m_timeframe1.SetValue(i,timeframe_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_timeframe1.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); m_timeframe1.SelectItem( 0 ); if (!m_timeframe1.CreateComboBox( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_timeframe1); return ( true ); }

3. 売買シグナルのセクションとパターン選択要素のテキストラベル。

テキスト ラベルは、前に考えたCreateTextLabel()メソッドを使用して作成されます。 他の 2 つのメソッドは、テスト用のメリル パターンを選択するためのチェックボックスとドロップダウン メニューを実装します。

図7 セクションとパターン選択のテキストラベル。

CreateCheckBox()メソッドはパターンチェックボックスを作成します。

bool CProgram::CreateCheckBox(CCheckBox &checkbox, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string text) { checkbox.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,checkbox); checkbox.YSize( 25 ); checkbox.GreenCheckBox( true ); checkbox.IsPressed( true ); checkbox.FontSize( 12 ); checkbox.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); checkbox.LabelColorPressed( C'0,100,255' ); if (!checkbox.CreateCheckBox(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,checkbox); return ( true ); }

メソッド パターンタイプ1() とパターンタイプ2()は同じです。

bool CProgram::PatternType1( const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const int tab) { #define ITEMS_TOTAL1 32 m_combobox1.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray(tab,m_combobox1); string pattern_names[ITEMS_TOTAL1]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M7" , "M8" , "M9" , "M10" , "M11" , "M12" , "M13" , "M14" , "M15" , "M16" , "W1" , "W2" , "W3" , "W4" , "W5" , "W6" , "W7" , "W8" , "W9" , "W10" , "W11" , "W12" , "W13" , "W14" , "W15" , "W16" }; m_combobox1.XSize( 200 ); m_combobox1.YSize( 25 ); m_combobox1.ItemsTotal(ITEMS_TOTAL1); m_combobox1.GetButtonPointer().FontSize( 10 ); m_combobox1.GetButtonPointer().BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); m_combobox1.GetListViewPointer().FontSize( 10 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<ITEMS_TOTAL1; i++) m_combobox1.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_combobox1.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); m_combobox1.SelectItem( 0 ); if (!m_combobox1.CreateComboBox( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_combobox1); return ( true ); }

4. パターンとシグナルのチェックボックスの使用を選択します。

このインターフェイス ブロックは、買いシグナルと売りシグナルを設定するためのシグナルのセットで構成されます。 各ブロックは、1 ~ 3 個のシグナルのオプションのセレクタで構成され、インプット条件として使用できます。 CreateCheckBox() と AppliedTypeN()メソッドで構成されます。





図8 パターンとシグナルチェックボックスの使用

メソッドの構造AppliedType1()—AppliedType6() は類似しており、パターンベースのシグナルを検索するデータ配列の選択を含むドロップダウンリストを表します。

bool CProgram::AppliedType1( const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { m_applied1.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_applied1); string pattern_names[ 9 ]= { "Price" , "ATR" , "CCI" , "DeMarker" , "Force Ind" , "WPR" , "RSI" , "Momentum" , "Custom" }; m_applied1.XSize( 200 ); m_applied1.YSize( 25 ); m_applied1.ItemsTotal( 9 ); m_applied1.GetButtonPointer().FontSize( 10 ); m_applied1.GetButtonPointer().BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); m_applied1.GetListViewPointer().FontSize( 10 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 9 ; i++) m_applied1.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_applied1.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); m_applied1.SelectItem( 0 ); if (!m_applied1.CreateComboBox( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_applied1); return ( true ); }

5.テイクプロフィットと ストップロス の設定。

買いシグナルと売りシグナルにTPとSLを別々に設定できるインターフェイスセクション。 このレベルはポイントで設定されます。

図9 テイクプロフィットおよび ストップロス インプットフィールド

インプットフィールドを実装するには、ユニバーサル メソッドCreateEditValue()を使用します。

bool CProgram::CreateEditValue(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string label_text, const int value , const int tab) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray(tab,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 210 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.LabelColor(C '0,100,255' ); text_edit.FontSize( 12 ); text_edit.MaxValue( 1000 ); text_edit.MinValue( 10 ); text_edit.SpinEditMode( true ); text_edit.SetValue(( string ) value ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().AutoSelectionMode( true ); text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer().XGap( 100 ); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit(label_text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); }

6. テスト結果とレポート。

このブロックは、テスト結果で構成されます。 上記で考慮したCreateTextLabel()メソッドを使用して実装されます。

図10 レポート ブロック

[コンストラクタ] タブの実装について検討しました。 次に、 [設定] に進みましょう。

1. 標準インジケータパラメータ。

このセクションには、テストと分析に提供されるすべてのインジケータ設定があります。

図11 標準インジケータ設定のブロック。

このブロックは、フレームを持つビジュアル セクションを作成する 3 つの CreateFrame() メソッドを使用して実装されます。 また、ここでは、インジケータパラメータCreateIndSetting()を作成するためのユニバーサルインプットフィールドメソッドとIndicatorSetting1()のセットを使用します — Ma メソッド、ボリューム、および価格パラメータのドロップダウンリストのIndicatorSetting4()メソッドです。

bool CProgram::CreateFrame(CFrame &frame, const string text, const int x_gap, const int y_gap) { frame.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,frame); frame.XSize( 350 ); frame.YSize( 500 ); frame.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); frame.BorderColor( C'0,100,255' ); frame.FontSize( 11 ); frame.AutoYResizeMode( true ); frame.AutoYResizeBottomOffset( 100 ); frame.GetTextLabelPointer().XSize( 250 ); if (!frame.CreateFrame(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,frame); return ( true ); } bool CProgram::IndicatorSetting1( const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string text) { m_ind_set1.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,m_ind_set1); string pattern_names[ 4 ]= { "Simple" , "Exponential" , "Smoothed" , "Linear weighted" }; m_ind_set1.XSize( 200 ); m_ind_set1.YSize( 25 ); m_ind_set1.ItemsTotal( 4 ); m_ind_set1.FontSize( 12 ); m_ind_set1.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); CButton *but=m_ind_set1.GetButtonPointer(); but.FontSize( 10 ); but.XSize( 100 ); but.BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); m_ind_set1.GetListViewPointer().FontSize( 10 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) m_ind_set1.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_ind_set1.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); m_ind_set1.SelectItem( 0 ); if (!m_ind_set1.CreateComboBox(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_ind_set1); return ( true ); } bool CProgram::IndicatorSetting3( const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string text) { m_ind_set3.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,m_ind_set3); string pattern_names[ 2 ]= { "Tick volume" , "Real Volume" }; m_ind_set3.XSize( 200 ); m_ind_set3.YSize( 25 ); m_ind_set3.ItemsTotal( 2 ); m_ind_set3.FontSize( 12 ); m_ind_set3.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); CButton *but=m_ind_set3.GetButtonPointer(); but.FontSize( 10 ); but.XSize( 100 ); but.BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); m_ind_set3.GetListViewPointer().FontSize( 10 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 2 ; i++) m_ind_set3.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_ind_set3.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); lv.ItemYSize( 20 ); lv.YSize( 42 ); m_ind_set3.SelectItem( 0 ); if (!m_ind_set3.CreateComboBox(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_ind_set3); return ( true ); } bool CProgram::IndicatorSetting4( const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string text) { m_ind_set4.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,m_ind_set4); string pattern_names[ 4 ]= { "Open" , "Close" , "High" , "Low" }; m_ind_set4.XSize( 200 ); m_ind_set4.YSize( 25 ); m_ind_set4.ItemsTotal( 4 ); m_ind_set4.FontSize( 12 ); m_ind_set4.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); CButton *but=m_ind_set4.GetButtonPointer(); but.FontSize( 10 ); but.XSize( 100 ); but.BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); m_ind_set4.GetListViewPointer().FontSize( 10 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 4 ; i++) m_ind_set4.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_ind_set4.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); lv.ItemYSize( 20 ); lv.YSize( 82 ); m_ind_set4.SelectItem( 1 ); if (!m_ind_set4.CreateComboBox(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_ind_set4); return ( true ); }

2. インターフェイス言語。

"インターフェイス言語" コントロールは、英語とロシア語の 2 つのオプションを含むドロップダウン リストとして実装します。 この要素は、LanguageSetting()メソッドを使用して実装されます。

bool CProgram::LanguageSetting( const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string text) { m_language_set.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,m_language_set); string pattern_names[ 2 ]= { "Русский" , "English" }; m_language_set.XSize( 200 ); m_language_set.YSize( 25 ); m_language_set.ItemsTotal( 2 ); m_language_set.FontSize( 12 ); m_language_set.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); CButton *but=m_language_set.GetButtonPointer(); but.FontSize( 10 ); but.XSize( 100 ); but.BackColor( clrAliceBlue ); but.XGap( 140 ); m_language_set.GetListViewPointer().FontSize( 10 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 2 ; i++) m_language_set.SetValue(i,pattern_names[i]); CListView *lv=m_language_set.GetListViewPointer(); lv.LightsHover( true ); lv.ItemYSize( 20 ); lv.YSize( 42 ); m_language_set.SelectItem( 1 ); if (!m_language_set.CreateComboBox(text,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,m_language_set); return ( true ); }

3.カスタムインジケータパラメータ。

上記の CreateFrame() メソッドを使用して作成されるヘッダとフレームを持つビジュアル セクションとCreateIndSetting()を使用して作成されたインジケータ値のインプットフィールドと、インジケータ名とそのパラメータのコンマ区切りリストをインプットするための新しいメソッドCreateCustomEdit()で構成されます。

図12 カスタムインジケータパラメータ。

bool CProgram::CreateCustomEdit(CTextEdit &text_edit, const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string default_text) { text_edit.MainPointer(m_tabs1); m_tabs1.AddToElementsArray( 1 ,text_edit); text_edit.XSize( 100 ); text_edit.YSize( 24 ); text_edit.LabelColor( C'0,100,255' ); CTextBox *box=text_edit.GetTextBoxPointer(); box.AutoSelectionMode( true ); box.XSize( 325 ); box.XGap( 1 ); box.DefaultTextColor( clrSilver ); box.DefaultText(default_text); if (!text_edit.CreateTextEdit( "" ,x_gap,y_gap)) return ( false ); CWndContainer::AddToElementsArray( 0 ,text_edit); return ( true ); }

これで視覚的な部分を検討しました。 では、構成されたトレード戦略のテストのアルゴリズムを分析してみましょう。

このアプリケーションを使用してテストのアルゴリズムを説明するには、テストを正しく実行し、結果を受け取ることを可能にする一連のアクションを決定する必要があります。 適切に構成された一連のアクションは、アプリケーション インターフェイスとの各データのやり取りの原則を強調できます。

ステップ 1. インターフェイス言語の選択

実装によると、このオプションはドロップダウン リストの [設定] タブで使用できます。 インターフェイス言語の切り替え方法について説明します。 ChangeLanguage() メソッドを呼び出すコンボ ボックス項目選択のカスタム イベントによって行われます。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_COMBOBOX_ITEM) { if (ChangeLanguage(lparam)) Update( true ); }

では、インターフェイス言語の変更方法について考えてみましょう。 このメソッドは少し長いですが、そのアイデアは簡単です。

bool CProgram::ChangeLanguage( const long id) { if (id!=m_language_set.Id()) return ( false ); m_lang_index=m_language_set.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); if (m_lang_index== 0 ) { m_tabs1.Text( 0 , "Конструктор" ); m_tabs1.Text( 1 , "Настройки" ); m_table_symb.SetHeaderText( 0 , "Символ" ); m_request.LabelText( "Поиск" ); m_date_range.LabelText( "Диапазон дат" ); m_timeframe1.LabelText( "Таймфрейм" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 8 ; i++) { if (i< 2 ) m_checkbox[i].LabelText( "Паттерн" ); else if (i>= 2 && i< 5 ) m_checkbox[i].LabelText( "Сигнал " + string (i- 1 )); else if (i>= 5 ) m_checkbox[i].LabelText( "Сигнал " + string (i- 4 )); } m_takeprofit1.LabelText( "Тейк Профит" ); m_takeprofit2.LabelText( "Тейк Профит" ); m_stoploss1.LabelText( "Стоп Лосс" ); m_stoploss2.LabelText( "Стоп Лосс" ); m_frame[ 2 ].GetTextLabelPointer().LabelText( "Отчёт" ); string report_label[ 6 ]= { "Всего трейдов: " , "Короткие трейды: " , "Прибыльные трейды: " , "Прибыль в пунктах: " , "Длинные трейды: " , "Убыточные трейды: " }; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) m_report_text[i].LabelText(report_label[i]+ "-" ); m_frame[ 0 ].GetTextLabelPointer().LabelText( "Настройки стандартных индикаторов" ); m_frame[ 1 ].GetTextLabelPointer().LabelText( "Настройки кастомных индикаторов" ); m_custom_buffer.LabelText( "Номер буфера" ); m_custom_path.GetTextBoxPointer().DefaultText( "Введите адрес индикатора" ); m_custom_param.GetTextBoxPointer().DefaultText( "Введите параметры индикатора через запятую" ); m_language_set.LabelText( "Язык интерфейса" ); m_window[ 1 ].LabelText( "Настройки диапазона дат" ); m_time_edit1.LabelText( "Время" ); m_time_edit2.LabelText( "Время" ); m_time_edit3.LabelText( "Время" ); m_time_edit4.LabelText( "Время" ); m_status_bar.SetValue( 0 , "Не выбран символ для анализа" ); } else { m_tabs1.Text( 0 , "Constructor" ); m_tabs1.Text( 1 , "Settings" ); m_table_symb.SetHeaderText( 0 , "Symbol" ); m_request.LabelText( "Search" ); m_date_range.LabelText( "Date range" ); m_timeframe1.LabelText( "Timeframe" ); for ( int i= 0 ; i< 8 ; i++) { if (i< 2 ) m_checkbox[i].LabelText( "Pattern" ); else if (i>= 2 && i< 5 ) m_checkbox[i].LabelText( "Signal " + string (i- 1 )); else if (i>= 5 ) m_checkbox[i].LabelText( "Signal " + string (i- 4 )); } m_takeprofit1.LabelText( "Take Profit" ); m_takeprofit2.LabelText( "Take Profit" ); m_stoploss1.LabelText( "Stop Loss" ); m_stoploss2.LabelText( "Stop Loss" ); m_frame[ 2 ].GetTextLabelPointer().LabelText( "Report" ); string report_label[ 6 ]= { "Total trades: " , "Short Trades: " , "Profit Trades: " , "Profit in points: " , "Long Trades: " , "Loss Trades: " }; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 6 ; i++) m_report_text[i].LabelText(report_label[i]+ "-" ); m_frame[ 0 ].GetTextLabelPointer().LabelText( "Standard Indicator Settings" ); m_frame[ 1 ].GetTextLabelPointer().LabelText( "Custom Indicator Settings" ); m_custom_buffer.LabelText( "Buffer number" ); m_custom_path.GetTextBoxPointer().DefaultText( "Enter the indicator path" ); m_custom_param.GetTextBoxPointer().DefaultText( "Enter indicator parameters separated by comMA" ); m_language_set.LabelText( "Interface language" ); m_window[ 1 ].LabelText( "Date Range Settings" ); m_time_edit1.LabelText( "Time" ); m_time_edit2.LabelText( "Time" ); m_time_edit3.LabelText( "Time" ); m_time_edit4.LabelText( "Time" ); m_status_bar.SetValue( 0 , "No symbol selected for analysis" ); } return ( true ); }

ステップ 2. インジケータパラメータの設定

同じタブの下で、特定のインジケータがテストされる場合に、インジケータパラメータ値が設定されます。 必要に応じて、カスタム インジケータ パラメータ (バッファ番号、名前、またはパラメータをコンマで区切って) を構成します。 カスタムインジケータでは数値のみがサポートされることに注意してください。

ステップ 3. シンボルのテーブルの設定。

[コンストラクタ] タブの上部で、[マーケット ウォッチ] ウィンドウから使用できる必要なシンボルを構成します。 これは、RequestData() メソッドによって行われます。 このメソッドは、"Search" ボタンの押下イベントによって呼び出されます。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON) { RequestData(lparam); .... bool CProgram::RequestData( const long id) { if (id==m_request.Id()) { m_table_symb.Hide(); GetSymbols(m_symb_filter); RebuildingTables(m_table_symb); m_table_symb.Show(); } return ( true ); }

ステップ 4. テスト時間範囲の選択

このイベントは、"日付範囲" ボタンをクリックすると発生します。 ロジックは簡単です:日付範囲を設定するためのダイアログボックスが開きます。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON) { ... if (lparam==m_date_range.Id()) { int x=m_date_range.X(); int y=m_date_range.Y()+m_date_range.YSize(); m_window[ 1 ].X(x); m_window[ 1 ].Y(y); m_window[ 1 ].OpenWindow(); string val=(m_lang_index== 0 )? "Настройки диапазона дат" : "Date Range Settings" ; m_window[ 1 ].LabelText(val); } ...

日付を選択する際には注意が必要です。 日付が正しく設定されていない場合、アプリはエラー メッセージを返します。 最も一般的なエラーには、終了日がターミナルの現在の日付より後であるか、終了日が開始日より前です。

ステップ 5. タスク時間を設定します。

タスク時間は、コンストラクタで設定できる 6 つのシグナルすべてに適用されます。

ステップ 6. 売り/買いシグナルを有効にし、テストのパターンを選択します。

テストは、デフォルトでは、売買の両方の 2 つの方向で実行されます。 ただし、次の図13 に示すように、いずれかのモードを無効にすることができます。

図13 売買シグナルの無効化

さらにテストするためのメリルパターンは、パターンラベルの左側で選択できます。 メリルパターンの詳細については、前回の記事で説明しました。

ステップ 7. テイクプロフィットおよび ストップロス のテストおよび設定のシグナルの選択

図13 は、相場参入タイプごとに最大 3 つのシグナルを同時に設定できることを示します。 このシグナルは論理OR原理に従って動作します。 したがって、3つの買いシグナルがすべてテストで設定されている場合、3つのシグナルのいずれかが出現した場合、相場インプットが登録されます。 同じことが売りシグナルにも当てはまります。 [シグナルテキスト ラベル] の右側にあるドロップダウン リストで、選択したパターンを適用するデータ タイプを選択できます。

ステップ 8. テストの実行

ステップ1~7の後、表の左クリックでテストツールを選択します。 テスト アルゴリズムは、リストまたはテーブル項目をクリックするカスタム イベントによって起動されます。

if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_LIST_ITEM) { if (lparam==m_table_symb.Id()) { if (m_table_symb.SelectedItem()== WRONG_VALUE ) { m_status_bar.SetValue( 0 , "Не выбран символ для анализа" ); m_status_bar.GetItemPointer( 0 ).Update( true ); } string symbol=m_table_symb.GetValue( 0 ,m_table_symb.SelectedItem()); m_status_bar.SetValue( 0 , "Selected symbol: " +:: SymbolInfoString (symbol, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION )); m_status_bar.GetItemPointer( 0 ).Update( true ); GetResult(symbol); } }

このテストは GetResult() メソッドによって実行されます。 詳しくみてみましょう。

void CProgram::GetResult( const string symbol) { m_start_date= StringToTime ( TimeToString (m_calendar1.SelectedDate(), TIME_DATE )+ " " +( string )m_time_edit1.GetHours()+ ":" +( string )m_time_edit1.GetMinutes()+ ":00" ); m_end_date= StringToTime ( TimeToString (m_calendar2.SelectedDate(), TIME_DATE )+ " " +( string )m_time_edit2.GetHours()+ ":" +( string )m_time_edit2.GetMinutes()+ ":00" ); if (m_start_date>m_end_date || m_end_date> TimeCurrent ()) { if (m_lang_index== 0 ) MessageBox ( "Неправильно выбран диапазон дат!" , "Ошибка" , MB_OK ); else if (m_lang_index== 1 ) MessageBox ( "Incorrect date range selected!" , "Error" , MB_OK ); return ; } int buy_pat=m_combobox1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int sell_pat=m_combobox2.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); if (buy_pat==sell_pat) { if (m_lang_index== 0 ) MessageBox ( "Паттерн на покупку и продажу не может быть одинаков!" , "Ошибка" , MB_OK ); else if (m_lang_index== 1 ) MessageBox ( "The pattern for buying and selling cannot be the same!" , "Error" , MB_OK ); return ; } ZeroMemory (m_report); datetime cur_date=m_start_date; string tf=m_timeframe1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemText(); int applied1=m_applied1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied2=m_applied2.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied3=m_applied3.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied4=m_applied4.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied5=m_applied5.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); int applied6=m_applied6.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); while (cur_date<m_end_date) { if ( BuySignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied1, 1 ) || BuySignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied2, 2 ) || BuySignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied3, 3 )) { CalculateBuyDeals(symbol,m_start_date); cur_date=m_start_date; continue ; } if ( SellSignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied4, 1 ) || SellSignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied5, 2 ) || SellSignal(symbol,m_start_date,applied6, 3 )) { CalculateSellDeals(symbol,m_start_date); cur_date=m_start_date; continue ; } m_start_date+= PeriodSeconds (StringToTimeframe(tf)); cur_date=m_start_date; } PrintReport(); }

このメソッドには、日付範囲が正しく設定されているかどうかを確認するメソッドが含まれます。 別のチェックは、ユーザーが売買シグナルの両方をテストするための同じパターンを設定していないことを確認するために実行されます。 GetResult() メソッドには、設定で指定されたデータを操作するための 3 つのメソッドがあります。

1. シグナル検索方法: BuySignal() とSellSignal(). これらは似ています。 一つを考えてみましょう。

bool CProgram::BuySignal( const string symbol, datetime start, int applied, int signal) { if (!m_checkbox[ 0 ].IsPressed()) return ( false ); int Handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; string tf=m_timeframe1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemText(); if (m_checkbox[signal+ 1 ].IsPressed()) { if (applied== 0 ) { MqlRates rt[]; int SL= 0 ,tp= 0 ; POINTS pat; double arr[]; int copied= CopyRates (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),m_start_date, 5 ,rt); int app_price=m_ind_set4.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex(); ArrayResize (arr,copied); if (copied< 5 ) return ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<copied; i++) { if (app_price== 0 ) arr[i]=rt[i].open; else if (app_price== 1 ) arr[i]=rt[i].close; else if (app_price== 2 ) arr[i]=rt[i].high; else if (app_price== 3 ) arr[i]=rt[i].low; } pat.A=arr[ 0 ]; pat.B=arr[ 1 ]; pat.C=arr[ 2 ]; pat.D=arr[ 3 ]; pat.E=arr[ 4 ]; if (GetPatternType(pat)==m_combobox1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()) { m_start_date=IndexToDate(m_start_date,StringToTimeframe(tf), 5 ); return ( true ); } return ( false ); } if (applied== 1 ) Handle= iATR (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf), int (m_ind_setting[ 0 ].GetValue())); if (applied== 2 ) { int app_price; switch (m_ind_set4.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()) { case 0 : app_price= PRICE_OPEN ; break ; case 1 : app_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; break ; case 2 : app_price= PRICE_HIGH ; break ; case 3 : app_price= PRICE_LOW ; break ; default : app_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; break ; } Handle= iCCI (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf), int (m_ind_setting[ 1 ].GetValue()),app_price); } if (applied== 3 ) Handle= iDeMarker (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf), int (m_ind_setting[ 2 ].GetValue())); if (applied== 4 ) { int force_period= int (m_ind_setting[ 3 ].GetValue()); ENUM_MA_METHOD force_ma_method; ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME force_applied_volume; switch (m_ind_set1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()) { case 0 : force_ma_method= MODE_SMA ; break ; case 1 : force_ma_method= MODE_EMA ; break ; case 2 : force_ma_method= MODE_SMMA ; break ; case 3 : force_ma_method= MODE_LWMA ; break ; default : force_ma_method= MODE_SMA ; break ; } switch (m_ind_set3.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()) { case 0 : force_applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ; break ; case 1 : force_applied_volume= VOLUME_REAL ; break ; default : force_applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ; break ; } Handle= iForce (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),force_period,force_ma_method,force_applied_volume); } if (applied== 5 ) Handle= iWPR (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf), int (m_ind_setting[ 5 ].GetValue())); if (applied== 6 ) Handle= iRSI (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf), int (m_ind_setting[ 4 ].GetValue()), PRICE_CLOSE ); if (applied== 7 ) Handle= iMomentum (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf), int (m_ind_setting[ 6 ].GetValue()), PRICE_CLOSE ); if (applied== 8 ) { string str[]; double arr[]; string parameters=m_custom_param.GetValue(); StringSplit (parameters, ',' ,str); if ( ArraySize (str)> 20 ) { if (m_lang_index== 0 ) MessageBox ( "Количество параметров не должно быть больше 20!" , "Ошибка" , MB_OK ); else if (m_lang_index== 1 ) MessageBox ( "The number of parameters should not be more than 20!" , "Error" , MB_OK ); } ArrayResize (arr, ArraySize (str)); for ( int i= 0 ; i< ArraySize (str); i++) arr[i]= StringToDouble (str[i]); string name=m_custom_path.GetValue(); Handle=GetCustomValue(StringToTimeframe(tf),name,arr); } if (applied> 0 ) { if (Handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (m_lang_index== 0 ) MessageBox ( "Не удалось получить хендл индикатора!" , "Ошибка" , MB_OK ); else if (m_lang_index== 1 ) MessageBox ( "Failed to get indicator handle!" , "Error" , MB_OK ); } double arr[]; int buffer=(applied== 8 )? int (m_custom_buffer.GetValue()): 0 ; int copied= CopyBuffer (Handle,buffer,m_start_date, 5 ,arr); int SL= 0 ,tp= 0 ; POINTS pat; if (copied< 5 ) return ( false ); pat.A=arr[ 0 ]; pat.B=arr[ 1 ]; pat.C=arr[ 2 ]; pat.D=arr[ 3 ]; pat.E=arr[ 4 ]; if (GetPatternType(pat)==m_combobox1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemIndex()) { m_start_date=IndexToDate(m_start_date,StringToTimeframe(tf), 5 ); return ( true ); } return ( false ); } return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

このメソッドのアイデアは、アクションのプリセットシーケンスにあります。

買いシグナルが許可されているかどうかを確認し、特定のシグナルをチェックします。

パターンが適用されるデータ配列をチェックします。

検索用のデータを準備し、GetPatternType() メソッドを使用して指定されたパターンを詳しく見ることができます。

2. 見つかったシグナルを処理するためのメソッドCalculateBuyDeals()とCalculateSellDeals()です.

void CProgram::CalculateBuyDeals( const string symbol, datetime start) { MqlRates rt[]; int TP= int (m_takeprofit1.GetValue()); int SL= int (m_stoploss1.GetValue()); string tf=m_timeframe1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemText(); int copied= CopyRates (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),m_start_date,m_end_date,rt); double deal_price= iOpen (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),copied); for ( int j= 0 ; j<copied; j++) { if (( iHigh (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),copied-j)-deal_price)/ SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )>=TP) { m_report.profit_trades++; m_report.profit+=TP; m_report.long_trades++; m_report.total_trades++; m_start_date=IndexToDate(m_start_date,StringToTimeframe(tf),j); return ; } else if ((deal_price- iLow (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),copied-j))/ SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )>=SL) { m_report.loss_trades++; m_report.profit-=SL; m_report.long_trades++; m_report.total_trades++; m_start_date=IndexToDate(m_start_date,StringToTimeframe(tf),j); return ; } } m_start_date=m_end_date; } void CProgram::CalculateSellDeals( const string symbol, datetime start) { MqlRates rt[]; int TP= int (m_takeprofit2.GetValue()); int SL= int (m_stoploss2.GetValue()); string tf=m_timeframe1.GetListViewPointer().SelectedItemText(); int copied= CopyRates (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),m_start_date,m_end_date,rt); double deal_price= iOpen (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),copied); for ( int j= 0 ; j<copied; j++) { if ((deal_price- iLow (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),copied-j))/ SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )>=TP) { m_report.profit_trades++; m_report.profit+=TP; m_report.short_trades++; m_report.total_trades++; m_start_date=IndexToDate(m_start_date,StringToTimeframe(tf),j); return ; } else if (( iHigh (symbol,StringToTimeframe(tf),copied-j)-deal_price)/ SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT )>=SL) { m_report.loss_trades++; m_report.profit-=SL; m_report.short_trades++; m_report.total_trades++; m_start_date=IndexToDate(m_start_date,StringToTimeframe(tf),j); return ; } } m_start_date=m_end_date; }

このタスクは、見つかったシグナルを処理し、レポートが生成される統計を記録することです。

3. テスト結果を出力する PrintReport() メソッド。

void CProgram::PrintReport( void ) { if (m_lang_index== 0 ) { string report_label[ 6 ]= { "Всего трейдов: " , "Короткие трейды: " , "Прибыльные трейды: " , "Прибыль в пунктах: " , "Длинные трейды: " , "Убыточные трейды: " }; m_report_text[ 0 ].LabelText(report_label[ 0 ]+ string (m_report.total_trades)); m_report_text[ 1 ].LabelText(report_label[ 1 ]+ string (m_report.short_trades)); m_report_text[ 2 ].LabelText(report_label[ 2 ]+ string (m_report.profit_trades)); m_report_text[ 3 ].LabelText(report_label[ 3 ]+ string (m_report.profit)); m_report_text[ 4 ].LabelText(report_label[ 4 ]+ string (m_report.long_trades)); m_report_text[ 5 ].LabelText(report_label[ 5 ]+ string (m_report.loss_trades)); } else { string report_label[ 6 ]= { "Total trades: " , "Short Trades: " , "Profit Trades: " , "Profit in points: " , "Long Trades: " , "Loss Trades: " }; m_report_text[ 0 ].LabelText(report_label[ 0 ]+ string (m_report.total_trades)); m_report_text[ 1 ].LabelText(report_label[ 1 ]+ string (m_report.short_trades)); m_report_text[ 2 ].LabelText(report_label[ 2 ]+ string (m_report.profit_trades)); m_report_text[ 3 ].LabelText(report_label[ 3 ]+ string (m_report.profit)); m_report_text[ 4 ].LabelText(report_label[ 4 ]+ string (m_report.long_trades)); m_report_text[ 5 ].LabelText(report_label[ 5 ]+ string (m_report.loss_trades)); } Update( true ); }

アプリケーションのテスト データを表示します。 したがって、アルゴリズムは完全に実行されました。

ストラテジービルダー操作のデモンストレーションと例



例として、戦略ビルダーの操作を示す短いビデオを録画することにしました。



