从用户面板"动态"更改"EA 交易"参数

当开发复杂“EA 交易”时，外部参数的数量可能极其庞大。而设置经常需要手动更改，考虑到庞大参数列表的情形，整个过程将极其耗时。当然，您也可以提前准备并保存设置，然而在某些情况下可能与要求并不完全相符。这是 MQL5 派上用场的地方——一如既往！

让我们尝试创建一个用户面板，以允许我们在交易时“动态”更改“EA 交易”的参数。这可能与手动交易或以半自动模式交易的交易人员息息相关。当做出任何更改时，参数将被写入接下来“EA 交易”将从中读取它们的文件中，并进一步显示在面板上。

1. 焦点问题

我们将创建一个简单 EA 用于说明，该 EA 以 JMA 指标的方向建立一个仓位。EA 将工作于当前交易品种和时间表上的完成柱上。外部参数将包括 Indicator Period（指标周期）、Stop Loss（止损）、Take Profit（获利）、Reverse（反向）和 Lot（手数）。在我们的示例中，这些选项就足够了。

让我们添加两个额外的参数，以便能够打开/关闭面板（开/关信息面板）和启用/禁用“EA 交易”参数设置模式（"On The Fly"（动态）设置）。对于较大的参数数量，将额外选项置于列表的开头或结尾总是更加方便，以便能够简单和快速地访问。

图 1. 含“EA 交易”参数的信息面板

默认情况下，"On The Fly"（动态）设置模式禁用。在您第一次启用该模式时，“EA 交易”创建一个文件以保存其当前具有的所有参数。如果文件被意外删除，“EA 交易”将进行同样的操作。“EA 交易”将检测到删除事件并重新创建文件。如果 "On The Fly"（动态）设置模式禁用，“EA 交易”将由外部参数引导。

如果该模式启用，“EA 交易”将从文件读取参数，并且只需通过点击信息面板上的任意参数，您就能够在弹出窗口中选择所需值或输入新值。每次在选择新值时，文件数据都将更新。

2. “EA 交易”的结构

尽管程序不大且所有函数可轻松置于一个文件中，在经过适当分类后，在所有项目信息中导航仍然要方便得多。因此，最好在一开始就将函数按类型分类并置于不同的文件中，稍后将它们置于主文件中。下图显示含 OnTheFly“EA 交易”和所有包含文件的共享项目文件。包含文件位于单独的文件夹 (Include) 中。

图 2. MetaEditor Navigator（导航）窗口中的项目文件

当包含文件与主文件位于同一文件夹时，代码如下所示：

#include "Include/!OnChartEvent.mqh" #include "Include/CREATE_PANEL.mqh" #include "Include/FILE_OPERATIONS.mqh" #include "Include/ERRORS.mqh" #include "Include/ARRAYS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_SIGNALS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_FUNCTIONS.mqh" #include "Include/GET_STRING.mqh" #include "Include/GET_COLOR.mqh" #include "Include/ADD_FUNCTIONS.mqh"

有关如何包含文件的更多信息，请参阅《MQL5 参考》。

我们将需要全局变量 - 外部参数的副本。取决于“EA 交易”的模式，它们的值将从外部参数或从文件分配。这些变量在整个程序代码中使用，例如，在信息面板上显示的值中、交易函数中等。

int gPeriod_Ind = 0 ; double gTakeProfit = 0.0 ; double gStopLoss = 0.0 ; bool gReverse = false ; double gLot = 0.0 ;

与其他所有“EA 交易”一样，我们将具有主函数：OnInit、OnTick 和 OnDeinit。也会有 OnTimer 函数。每一秒它都会检查参数文件是否存在，并在意外删除时将其复原。由于我们需要与用户面板交互，还要使用 OnChartEvent 函数。这个函数连同其他相关函数放置在单独的文件中 (!OnChartEvent.mqh)。

主文件的核心代码如下所示：

#define szArrIP 5 #define NAME_EXPERT MQL5InfoString(MQL5_PROGRAM_NAME) #define TRM_DP TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) #include <Trade/SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #include "Include/!OnChartEvent.mqh" #include "Include/CREATE_PANEL.mqh" #include "Include/FILE_OPERATIONS.mqh" #include "Include/ERRORS.mqh" #include "Include/ARRAYS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_SIGNALS.mqh" #include "Include/TRADE_FUNCTIONS.mqh" #include "Include/GET_STRING.mqh" #include "Include/GET_COLOR.mqh" #include "Include/ADD_FUNCTIONS.mqh" CSymbolInfo mysymbol; CTrade mytrade; input int Period_Ind = 10 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 30 ; input bool Reverse = false ; input double Lot = 0.1 ; input string slash= "" ; sinput bool InfoPanel = true ; sinput bool SettingOnTheFly = false ; int hdlSI= INVALID_HANDLE ; double lcheck= 0 ; bool isPos= false ; int gPeriod_Ind = 0 ; double gTakeProfit = 0.0 ; double gStopLoss = 0.0 ; bool gReverse = false ; double gLot = 0.0 ; void OnInit () { if (NotTest()) { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); } Init_arr_vparams(); SetParameters(); GetIndicatorsHandles(); NewBar(); SetInfoPanel(); } void OnTick () { if (!NewBar()) { return ; } else { TradingBlock(); } } void OnTimer () { SetParameters(); SetInfoPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (NotTest()) { { Print (getUnitReasonText(reason)); } if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteAllExpertObjects(); if (NotTest()) { EventKillTimer (); } IndicatorRelease (hdlSI); } }

我还在主文件中包含了其他一些函数：

GetIndicatorsHandles – 获取指标句柄。

– 获取指标句柄。 NewBar – 确定新柱事件。

– 确定新柱事件。 SetParameters – 基于模式设置参数。

– 基于模式设置参数。 iZeroMemory – 使某些变量和数组归零。

bool flgRead= false ; double arrParamIP[]; void SetParameters() { if (!NotTest() || (NotTest() && !SettingOnTheFly)) { flgRead= false ; ArrayResize (arrParamIP, 0 ); if (Period_Ind<= 0 ) { lcheck= 10 ; } else { lcheck=Period_Ind; } gPeriod_Ind=( int )lcheck; gStopLoss=StopLoss; gTakeProfit=TakeProfit; gReverse=Reverse; if (Lot<= 0 ) { lcheck= 0.1 ; } else { lcheck=Lot; } gLot=lcheck; } else { string lpath= "" ; if ((lpath=CheckCreateGetPath())!= "" ) { WriteReadParameters(lpath); } } }

这些函数源代码可在本文随附的文件中找到。在此，我们将仅仅讨论 SetParameters 函数（代码中包含说明性注释）：

SetParameters 函数的源代码简单明了。我们来仔细研究一下 WriteReadParameters 函数。这里一切都很简单。我们首先检查包含参数的文件是否存在。如果存在，我们使用 GetValuesParamsFromFile 函数读取文件并将参数值写入数组。如果文件不存在，将创建文件，并将当前外部参数写入文件。

下面是附上更详细注释的代码，用于实现上文中说明的操作：

void WriteReadParameters( string pth) { string nm_fl=pth+ "ParametersOnTheFly.ini" ; int hFl= FileOpen (nm_fl, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI ); if (hFl!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (!flgRead) { ArrayResize (arrParamIP,szArrIP); flgRead=GetValuesParamsFromFile(hFl,arrParamIP); } if ( ArraySize (arrParamIP)==szArrIP) { if (( int )arrParamIP[ 0 ]<= 0 ) { lcheck= 10 ; } else { lcheck=( int )arrParamIP[ 0 ]; } gPeriod_Ind=( int )lcheck; gTakeProfit=arrParamIP[ 1 ]; gStopLoss=arrParamIP[ 2 ]; gReverse=arrParamIP[ 3 ]; if (arrParamIP[ 4 ]<= 0 ) { lcheck= 0.1 ; } else { lcheck=arrParamIP[ 4 ]; } gLot=lcheck; } } else { iZeroMemory(); int hFl2= FileOpen (nm_fl, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI , "" ); if (hFl2!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { string sep= "=" ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<szArrIP; i++) { FileWrite (hFl2,arr_nmparams[i],sep,arr_vparams[i]); } FileClose (hFl2); Print ( "File with parameters of the " +NAME_EXPERT+ " Expert Advisor created successfully." ); } } FileClose (hFl); }

WriteReadParameters 和 GetValuesParamsFromFile 函数可在 FILE_OPERATIONS.mqh 文件中找到。

部分函数已在我上一篇文章《如何准备 MetaTrader 5 Quotes 用于其他应用程序》中说明，因此在这里我们将不再赘述。交易函数十分明了且附有大量注释，您应该不会遇到任何困难。我们要关注的是本文的主题。

3. 与用户面板交互

!OnChartEvent.mqh 文件包含用于和用户面板交互的函数。在许多函数中使用的变量和数组在最开始的全局范围内声明：

string currVal= "" ; bool flgDialogWin= false ; int szArrList= 0 , number=- 1 ; string nmMsgBx= "" , nmValObj= "" ; string lenum[],lenmObj[]; color clrBrdBtn= clrWhite , clrBrdFonMsg= clrDimGray ,clrFonMsg= C'15,15,15' , clrChoice= clrWhiteSmoke ,clrHdrBtn= clrBlack , clrFonHdrBtn= clrGainsboro ,clrFonStr= C'22,39,38' ;

接下来是处理事件的主函数。在我们的示例中，我们将需要处理两类事件：

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK 事件 – 左键单击图形对象。

事件 – 左键单击图形对象。 CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_EDIT 事件 – Edit 图形对象中的结束文本编辑。

您可以参阅《MQL5 参考》了解其他 MQL5 事件。

让我们首先仅为实时处理事件设置一个检查，始终假设 "On The Fly"（动态）设置模式启用 (SettingOnTheFly)。事件的处理由单独的函数执行：ChartEvent_ObjectClick 和 ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (NotTest() && SettingOnTheFly) { if (ChartEvent_ObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) { return ; } if (ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) { return ; } } return ; }

当您单击属于列表的对象时，信息面板上将出现一个对话窗口，允许您选择其他值或在输入框中输入新值。

图 3. 用于修改所选参数的值的对话窗口

我们来仔细研究一下它是如何工作的。点击图形对象后，程序首先使用 ChartEvent_ObjectClick 函数通过事件标识符检查是否真的点击了图形对象。

如果希望对话窗口在图表中间打开，您需要知道图表大小。这可以通过在 ChartGetInteger 函数中指明 CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS 和 CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS 属性获得。然后程序切换至 DialogWindowInfoPanel。您可以在《MQL5 参考》中熟悉所有图表属性。

下面是实现上述操作的代码：

bool ChartEvent_ObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { Get_STV(); string clickedChartObject=sparam; width_chart=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS , 0 ); height_chart=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 ); DialogWindowInfoPanel(clickedChartObject); } return ( false ); }

我们首先使用 DialogWindowInfoPanel 函数检查对话窗口目前是否打开。如果未找到窗口，GetNumberClickedObjIP 函数检查点击是否与来自信息面板上的列表的对象相关。如果点击对象是来自列表的对象，函数将返回来自对象数组的相关元素编号。使用该编号，InitArraysAndDefault 函数接下来确定对话窗口中的列表数组大小和默认值。如果所有操作成功，对话窗口将出现。

如果 DialogWindowInfoPanel 函数确定该对话窗口已经打开，程序将检查是否点击了对话窗口中的对象。例如，打开对话窗口后，其值当前在面板上显示的行将显示为选定。如果您单击列表中的其他选项，程序将使用选择点击的对话窗口列表选项的 SelectionOptionInDialogWindow 函数。

如果您点击当前选定的列表选项，此对象将被识别为待编辑对象且一个输入框将出现，这样当您点击输入框时可以输入新值。SetEditObjInDialogWindow 函数用于设置输入框。

最后，如果单击 Apply（应用）按钮，程序将检查是否已修改值。如果已修改，新值将出现在面板上并将写入文件。

对话窗口的主函数的代码提供如下：

void DialogWindowInfoPanel( string clickObj) { if (!flgDialogWin) { if ((number=GetNumberClickedObjIP(clickObj))==- 1 ) { return ; } if (!InitArraysAndDefault()) { return ; } SetDialogWindow(); flgDialogWin= true ; ChartRedraw (); } else { SetEditObjInDialogWindow(clickObj); if (clickObj== "btnApply" || clickObj== "btnCancel" ) { if (clickObj== "btnApply" ) { if (currVal!= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,nmValObj, OBJPROP_TEXT )) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,nmValObj, OBJPROP_TEXT ,currVal); ChartRedraw (); WriteNewData(); } } DelDialogWindow(lenmObj); iZeroMemory(); SetParameters(); GetHandlesIndicators(); SetInfoPanel(); ChartRedraw (); } else { SelectionOptionInDialogWindow(clickObj); ChartRedraw (); } } }

每次在输入框中输入新值，CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_EDIT 事件生成，且程序切换至 ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit 函数。如果对话窗口中的值已经修改，输入值将被保存，以检查正确性和分配至列表中的对象。您可以在下述代码中查看它的更多细节：

bool ChartEvent_ObjectEndEdit( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT ) { string editObject=sparam; if (editObject== "editValIP" ) { currVal= ObjectGetString ( 0 , "editValIP" , OBJPROP_TEXT ); if (number== 0 ) { if (currVal== "0" || currVal== "" || SD(currVal)<= 0 ) { currVal= "1" ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "enumMB0" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,currVal); } if (number== 4 ) { if (currVal== "0" || currVal== "" || SD(currVal)<= 0 ) { currVal=DS(SS.vol_min, 2 ); } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "enumMB0" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,DS2(SD(currVal))); } if (number== 1 || number== 2 ) { if (currVal== "0" || currVal== "" || SD(currVal)<= 0 ) { currVal= "1" ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , "enumMB1" , OBJPROP_TEXT ,currVal); } DelObjbyName( "editValIP" ); ChartRedraw (); } } return ( false ); }

运行中的“EA 交易”请参见下面的视频：





总结

可以下载随附于文末的压缩文件用于进一步研究。

我希望本文将为那些开始学习 MQL5 以期使用提供的简单示例获得许多问题的快速解答的读者提供帮助。在提供的代码片段中，我有意忽视了一些检查。

例如，当对话窗口打开，如果您更改图表高度/宽度，对话窗口将不会自动居中。如果您从列表选择其他选项将其填满，用于选择相关行的对象将显著改变。您可以将这些作为您的“家庭作业”。编程练习非常重要，练习越多越好。

祝您好运！