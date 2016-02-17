実トレーディングにおける売買ロボットの自動最適化



最適化は3日間行われます。これは自動最適化を確認するのにかなり十分です。最適化日を次の式に従って『日から』で選択します。すなわち現在日付－3日です。最適化中は、選択されたシンボル（ここのでは EURUSD）に対して必要な履歴がダウンロードされます。

初めて最適化を行う方は MetaTrader 4 クライアントターミナルのヘルプメニュー：<ヘルプ - ヘルプトピック F1 - 自動トレーディング - エキスパート最適化 - 設定> で必要な手順説明を参照することができます。また記事 Testing of Expert Advisors in the MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal: An Outward Glance で読むことができます。

以下のスクリーンショットにある最適化する変数を確認します。





datetime SetHour = 0 ; datetime SetMinute = 1 ;

自動最適化は限られた4つの変数を対象としますが、われわれの目的達成と時間の節約には3つで十分です。変数が選択されたら、MACD Sample_1.set という名前の設定ファイルに最適化設定を格納します。このファイルはターミナルテスターの 'tester' フォルダに保存する必要があります。それからプレ最適化を起動し、開始時刻を記憶します。これは現在使用のパラメータによる自動最適化に必要な時間を計算するのに必要となります。この最適化終了後、必要な待ち時間を計算します。その後、このターミナルを閉じます。なぜかというとそれをプログラムで起動することはできないからです。これには、MetaEditor でテスト用 Expert Advisor MACD Sample_1.mq4 を開き、以下を行います。- 自動最適化の開始時刻を設定します。たとえば、毎日 00:01。

- 最適化日数を設定します（プレ最適化で設定したのと同じにします）

int TestDay = 3 ;

- 最適化終了待ち時間を分で設定します。前に計算したもので、たとえば4分です。

int TimeOut = 4 ;

- Expert Advisor 名を入力します。

string NameMTS = "MACD Sample_1" ;

- 設定のある設定ファイル名を入力します。

string NameFileSet = "MACD Sample_1.set" ;

- インストール済みターミナルテスターを持つフォルダーへのパスをs入力すます。たとえば以下です。

string PuthTester = "D:\Program Files\Forex Best Trade Station" ;

- フィルターの優先順位を設定します。

int Gross_Profit = 1 ; int Profit_Factor = 2 ; int Expected_Payoff = 3 ;



- 最適化変数名を書き込みます。



string Per1 = "FastEMA" ; string Per2 = "SlowEMA" ; string Per3 = "SignalSMA" ; string Per4 = "" ;

- インクルードフォルダにアタッチしたファイル auto_optimization.mqh をコピーします。

- Expert Advisor にライブラリファイルをインクルードします。

#include <auto_optimization.mqh>

- あとはご自身の Expert Advisor の start() 関数の冒頭に以下のコードをコピーするだけです。MACD Sample_1.mq4 にはすでに入っています。



if (! IsTesting () && ! IsOptimization ()) { if ( TimeHour ( TimeLocal ()) == SetHour) { if (!StartTest) { if ( TimeMinute ( TimeLocal ()) > SetMinute - 1 ) { if ( TimeMinute ( TimeLocal ()) < SetMinute + 1 ) { StartTest = true ; TimeStart = TimeLocal (); Tester(TestDay, NameMTS, NameFileSet, PuthTester, TimeOut, Gross_Profit, Profit_Factor, Expected_Payoff, Per1, Per2, Per3, Per4); } } } } } FastEMA = GlobalVariableGet (Per1); SlowEMA = GlobalVariableGet (Per2); SignalSMA = GlobalVariableGet (Per3); TrailingStop = GlobalVariableGet (Per4); if (StartTest) { if ( TimeLocal () - TimeStart > TimeOut* 60 ) { StartTest = false ; } }

以上です。自動オプティマイザが再度コンパイルされたら、起動することができますが、プレ最適化が行われたのと同一シンボルおよびタイムフレームでしか使用できません。われわれの場合、H1で EURUSD についてです。自動オプティマイザを確認するには、int init () function関数に以下で提供されているコードを挿入します。そうすると、Expert Advisor の起動時に自動オプティマイザが起動します。

Tester(TestDay,NameMTS,NameFileSet,PuthTester,TimeOut, Gross_Profit,Profit_Factor, Expected_Payoff, Per1,Per2,Per3,Per4);

自動オプティマイザの機能

自動オプティマイザはターミナルのチャートにアタッチされた Expert Advisor のパラメータを最適化するためにターミナルテスターを用いることで動作します。このためにプログラムは、ターミナルテスターに対して最適化パラメータ（optimise.ini）を持つプログラムを送信し、最適化モードでターミナルテスターを起動します。そののち、それは取得した "FileReport........htm" の結果をターミナルにコピーし、取得結果から最良値をフィルターにかけます。



string PuthTerminal = TerminalPath () + "\experts\files" ; string FileOptim = "optimise.ini" ; string FileOptim1 = "\optimise.ini" ; datetime DayStart = TimeLocal ()- 86400 *TestDay; string DateStart = TimeToStr (DayStart, TIME_DATE ); string DateStop = TimeToStr ( TimeLocal (), TIME_DATE ); string FileReport = "FileReport_" + Symbol () + "_" + DateStop + ".htm" ; string FileReport1 = "\FileReport_" + Symbol () + "_" + DateStop + ".htm" ; double MinTr = TestDay - 2 ; double MaxTr = ( 60 / Period ()*TestDay) + 2 ; int KvoPptk = 10 ; int StepRes = 12 ;

現時点では、たとえば 00.01 で自動オプティマイザを起動する必要があります。変数には値を書き込みます。

そして文字列配列に ini ファイルのパラメータが書き込まれます。

ArrayOpttim[ 0 ] = ";optimise strategy tester" ; ArrayOpttim[ 1 ] = "ExpertsEnable = false" ; ArrayOpttim[ 2 ] = "TestExpert=" + NameMTS; ArrayOpttim[ 3 ] = "TestExpertParameters=" + NameFileSet; ArrayOpttim[ 4 ] = "TestSymbol=" + Symbol (); ArrayOpttim[ 5 ] = "TestPeriod=" + Period (); ArrayOpttim[ 6 ] = "TestModel=" + 0 ; ArrayOpttim[ 7 ] = "TestRecalculate=false" ; ArrayOpttim[ 8 ] = "TestOptimization=true" ; ArrayOpttim[ 9 ] = "TestDateEnable=true" ; ArrayOpttim[ 10 ] = "TestFromDate=" + DateStart; ArrayOpttim[ 11 ] = "TestToDate=" + DateStop; ArrayOpttim[ 12 ] = "TestReport=" + FileReport; ArrayOpttim[ 13 ] = "TestReplaceReport=true" ; ArrayOpttim[ 14 ] = "TestShutdownTerminal=true" ;

最適化パラメータは配列から ini ファイルに記録されます。ini ファイルの作成方法も MetaTrader 4 クライアントターミナルヘルプで確認可能です。<ヘルプ - ヘルプ トピック F1 - ツール - 起動時コンフィギュレーション>を参照ください。

OptimArraySize = ArraySize (ArrayOpttim); opttim = FileOpen (FileOptim, FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE , 0x7F ); if (opttim > 0 ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < OptimArraySize; i++) { ini = ArrayOpttim[i]; FileWrite (opttim, ini); } FileClose (opttim); } else { Print ( "Failed writing data into the ini file. Error No " , GetLastError ()); return ( 0 ); }

ini ファイルにパラメータが記録されると、標準ウィンドウズデリバリにインクルードされた shell32.dll が接続され、ShellExecuteA 関数が起動します。

#import "shell32.dll" int ShellExecuteA( int hwnd, string Operation, string File, string Parameters, string Directory, int ShowCmd); #import

パラメータを持つファイルがターミナルテスターフォルダに送信されます。

copyini = ShellExecuteA( 0 , "Open" , "xcopy" , "\"" + PuthTerminal + FileOptim1 + "\" \"" + PuthTester + "\" /y" , "" , 3 ); Sleep ( 1200 ); if (copyini < 0 ) { Print ( "Failed copying ini file" ); return ( 0 ); } そしてテスターが起動し、定義済み関数の最適化を始めます。Expert Advisor は最適化中停止状態となります。 start = ShellExecuteA( 0 , "Open" , "terminal.exe" , FileOptim, PuthTester, 3 ); if (start < 0 ) { Print ( "Failed starting Tester" ); return ( 0 ); } Comment ( "Wait until optimization is complete" ); Sleep ( 60000 *TimeOut); 最適化が完了すると、テスターは自動でレポートファイルに結果を記録します。このファイルはターミナルを持つフォルダにコピーされます。 for (Pptk = 0 ; Pptk < KvoPptk; Pptk++) { Comment ( "Attempt # " + Pptk + " to copy the report file" ); ShellExecuteA( 0 , "Open" , "xcopy" , "\"" + PuthTester + FileReport1 + "\" \"" + PuthTerminal + "\" /y" , "" , 3 ); Sleep ( 1200 ); file = FileOpen (FileReport, FILE_READ , 0x7F ); if (file < 0 ) { Sleep ( 60000 ); } else break ; } if (file < 0 ) { Print ( "Failed copying the report file" ); return ( 0 ); }

そうするとのちの処理に備え、レポートファイルからのデータが文字列配列に入れられます。

while ( FileIsEnding (file) == false ) { FileLine = FileReadString (file); index = StringFind (FileLine, "title" , 20 ); if (index > 0 ) { ArrayResize (ArrayStrg, NumStr + 1 ); ArrayStrg[NumStr] = FileLine; NumStr++; } } FileClose (file); FileDelete (FileReport); ArrayResize (ArrayData, NumStr); strings .

そして配列内で必要な値が選択されます。



for (text = 0 ; text < NumStr; text++) { select = ArrayStrg[text]; ClStep= StringFind (select, "; \">" , 20 )+ 4 ; ClStepRazm = StringFind (select, "td>" , ClStep); CycleStep = StringSubstr (select, ClStep, ClStepRazm - ClStep); GrProf = StringFind (select, "" , ClStepRazm); GrProfRazm = StringFind (select, "td>" , GrProf); GrossProfit = StringSubstr (select, GrProf+ 4 , GrProfRazm - (GrProf + 4 )); TotTrad = StringFind (select, "" , GrProfRazm); TotTradRazm = StringFind (select, "td>" , TotTrad); TotalTrades = StringSubstr (select, TotTrad+ 4 , TotTradRazm - (TotTrad + 4 )); ProfFact = StringFind (select, "" , TotTradRazm); ProfFactRazm = StringFind (select, "td>" , ProfFact); ProfitFactor = StringSubstr (select, ProfFact + 4 , ProfFactRazm - (ProfFact + 4 )); ExpPay = StringFind (select, "" , ProfFactRazm); ExpPayRazm= StringFind (select, "td>" , ExpPay); ExpectedPayoff = StringSubstr (select, ExpPay+ 4 , ExpPayRazm - (ExpPay + 4 )); P1 = StringFind (select, Per1, 20 ); P1k = StringFind (select, ";" , P1); Perem1 = StringSubstr (select, P1 + StringLen (Per1) + 1 , P1k - (P1 + 1 + StringLen (Per1))); P2 = StringFind (select, Per2, 20 ); P2k = StringFind (select, ";" , P2); Perem2 = StringSubstr (select, P2 + StringLen (Per2) + 1 , P2k - (P2 + 1 + StringLen (Per2))); P3 = StringFind (select, Per3, 20 ); P3k = StringFind (select, ";" , P3); Perem3 = StringSubstr (select, P3 + StringLen (Per3) + 1 , P3k - (P3 + 1 + StringLen (Per3))); P4 = StringFind (select, Per4, 20 ); P4k = StringFind (select, ";" , P4); Perem4 = StringSubstr (select, P4 + StringLen (Per4) + 1 , P4k - (P4 + 1 + StringLen (Per4))); Comment ( "The obtained results are being analyzed" );



その後、数字形式に変換される前に、取得された結果はトレードの最低額および最高額でフィルターにかけられます。 Profit_Factor 値ゼロは正しく格納し、その後振るい分けをするために1000と置き換えられます。

TotalTradesTransit = StrToDouble (TotalTrades); GrossProfitTransit = StrToDouble (GrossProfit); ExpectedPayoffTran = StrToDouble (ExpectedPayoff); nodubl = true ; if (MinTr < TotalTradesTransit && MaxTr > TotalTradesTransit) { PrFactDouble = StrToDouble (ProfitFactor); if (PrFactDouble == 0 ) { PrFactDouble = 1000 ; }

そして値は重複がないか確認され、フィルターにかけられます。

for (Dubl = 0 ; Dubl <= ResizeArayNew; Dubl++) { if (GrossProfitTransit == ArrayData[Dubl][ 1 ]) { if (TotalTradesTransit == ArrayData[Dubl][ 2 ]) { if (PrFactDouble == ArrayData[Dubl][ 3 ]) { if (ExpectedPayoffTran == ArrayData[Dubl][ 4 ]) { nodubl= false ; } } } } }

ソート用に準備された値が配列に書き込まれます。





if (nodubl) { ArrayData[text][ 1 ] = GrossProfitTransit; ArrayData[text][ 2 ] = TotalTradesTransit; ArrayData[text][ 3 ] = PrFactDouble; ArrayData[text][ 4 ] = ExpectedPayoffTran; ArrayData[text][ 5 ] = StrToDouble (Perem1); ArrayData[text][ 6 ] = StrToDouble (Perem2); ArrayData[text][ 7 ] = StrToDouble (Perem3); ArrayData[text][ 8 ] = StrToDouble (Perem4); ResizeArayNew++; }

データは事前に設定した優先順位で分析開始されます。分析は以下のように行われます。

ループが起動し、最初のパスで第一パラメータによって値がソートされます。たとえば、最高利益額などです。複数の最良値が選択され（デフォルトでは12）、その他は削除されます。

第二のパスでは、値は2番目のパラメータによってソートされます。たとえば、プロフィットファクターです。最初のソートの半分にあたる最良値がいくつか選択され、残りは削除されます。

第三のパスでは、3番目のパラメータについて最終ソートが行われます。たとえば予想ペイオフです。2番目のソート後の半分の値が残り、あとは削除されます。

ArrayResize (ArrayTrans, ResizeArayNew - 1 ); for ( int PrioStep = 1 ; PrioStep < 4 ; PrioStep++) { for (PrCycle = 0 ; PrCycle < ResizeArayNew; PrCycle++) { Sort = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 0 ]; Prior1 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 1 ]; transit = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 2 ]; Prior2 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 3 ]; Prior3 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 4 ]; transit1 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 5 ]; transit2 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 6 ]; transit3 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 7 ]; transit4 = ArrayData[PrCycle][ 8 ]; if (PrioStep == 1 ) { if (Gross_Profit == 1 ) { SortTrans = Prior1; } if (Profit_Factor == 1 ) { SortTrans = Prior2; } if (Expected_Payoff == 1 ) { SortTrans = Prior3; } } if (PrioStep == 2 ) { if (Gross_Profit == 1 ) { Prior1 = Sort; } if (Profit_Factor == 1 ) { Prior2 = Sort; } if (Expected_Payoff == 1 ) { Prior3 = Sort; } if (Gross_Profit == 2 ) { SortTrans = Prior1; } if (Profit_Factor == 2 ) { SortTrans = Prior2; } if (Expected_Payoff == 2 ) { SortTrans = Prior3; } } if (PrioStep == 3 ) { if (Gross_Profit == 2 ) { Prior1 = Sort; } if (Profit_Factor == 2 ) { Prior2 = Sort; } if (Expected_Payoff == 2 ) { Prior3 = Sort; } if (Gross_Profit == 3 ) { SortTrans = Prior1; } if (Profit_Factor == 3 ) { SortTrans = Prior2; } if (Expected_Payoff == 3 ) { SortTrans = Prior3; } } ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 0 ] = SortTrans; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 1 ] = Prior1; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 2 ] = transit; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 3 ] = Prior2; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 4 ] = Prior3; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 5 ] = transit1; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 6 ] = transit2; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 7 ] = transit3; ArrayTrans[PrCycle][ 8 ] = transit4; } ArraySort (ArrayTrans,StepRes, 0 , MODE_DESCEND ); ArrayResize (ArrayTrans, StepRes); for ( int CopyAr = 0 ; CopyAr < StepRes; CopyAr++) { ArrayData[CopyAr][ 0 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 0 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 1 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 1 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 2 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 2 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 3 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 3 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 4 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 4 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 5 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 5 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 6 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 6 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 7 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 7 ]; ArrayData[CopyAr][ 8 ] = ArrayTrans[CopyAr][ 8 ]; } StepRes = StepRes / 2 ; }

この方法でフィルターにかけられた値がグローバル変数に書き込まれます。グローバル変数の値は EA に代入されます。

double Peremen1 = ArrayTrans[ 0 ][ 5 ]; double Peremen2 = ArrayTrans[ 0 ][ 6 ]; double Peremen3 = ArrayTrans[ 0 ][ 7 ]; double Peremen4 = ArrayTrans[ 0 ][ 8 ]; if (Per1 != "" ) { GlobalVariableSet (Per1, Peremen1); } if (Per2 != "" ) { GlobalVariableSet (Per2,Peremen2); } if (Per3 != "" ) { GlobalVariableSet (Per3,Peremen3); } if (Per4 != "" ) { GlobalVariableSet (Per4,Peremen4); } Comment (Per1, " " , Peremen1, " | " , Per2, " " , Peremen2, " | " , Per3, " " , Peremen3, " | " , Per4, " " , Peremen4); Print (Per1, " " , Peremen1, " | " , Per2, " " , Peremen2, " | " , Per3, " " , Peremen3, " | " ,Per4, " " ,Peremen4); }

自動オプティマイザ処理結果

自動オプティマイザの処理結果は以下のスクリーンショットにあるように、チャートの左上に表示されるメッセージで見ることができます。

最適化完了参照時間



最適化後の取得値分析



変数の結果値



double MinTr = TestDay - 2 ; double MaxTr = ( 60 / Period ()*TestDay) + 2 ; int KvoPptk = 10 ; int StepRes = 12 ;

おわりに

最適化結果がメッセージに表示されると、最適化が完了しデータが受け取られたことを意味します。個別に自動オプティマイザの動作を推定するには、中央値を持ち動作プロセスで保存されたファイルをすべて調べます。テスターは "FileReport_EURUSD_2007.03.12.htm" という名前のファイルにデータを格納します。ここで、シンボルとデータが選択されたシンボルと現在の最適化日付に応じてファイル名に代入されます。このファイルはターミナルテスターフォルダにあります。レポートを持つこういったファイルは自動的に削除されます。よってパラメータ変化のチェックにそれらを利用することができます。次のファイル FileTest1.csv はトレード金額によって値がフィルターにかけられ、コピーが削除されたあとに保存されます。ファイルは D:\Program Files\terminal_folder_ame\experts\files に保存されます。それから各ふり分けステップ後に取得した値は FileTest2.csv に保存されます。ファイルは次のフォルダにも保存されます。：D:\Program Files\terminal_folder_name\experts\files上記テーブルは取得値がどのようにフィルターにかけられるか示しています。フィルターにかける順序はデフォルトでは次のように設定されています。：1- Gross_Profit、2- Profit_Factor、3- Expected_Payoff.自動オプティマイザのコードには詳しいコメントが入っており、必要に応じてもっとも適した変数パラメータを固定することができます。たとえば、直近日付以外の期間に対してを最適化したい、または最適化期間中のトレード額を増やす／減らす予定をしているなど。このためには auto_optimization.mqh 内で対応する値を直接変更するだけです。

本稿は初心者に Expert Advisor 最適化のエレメントを教えることを目的としているのではありません。よって、の自動最適化を設定する前に通常の最適化を学習することを強くお薦めします。異なる時間に違った影響を Expert Advisor に与える基本的な変数を選択してから自動オプティマイザを使用する方がよいのです。すなわち、マーケットの変動に応じて他の変数よりも EA 処理に影響をあたえる変数のパラメータを固定するためにこの自動オプティマイザを使用するほうがよいのです。



そのうえ、あまり大きな最適化期間は設定しないようがよいものです。Expert Advisor が毎日6～12 時間最適化されるとします。そうするとある疑問が出ます。：それは何をトレードするのか？別の言い方をすれば、最適化はそれ自体としては必要ないのです。EA がトレードを行うとされるタイムフレームを考慮して、最適化の周期（最適化起動周期を意味します）を設定することをお薦めします。これはテスターターミナルの起動時、履歴データが大量に投入されることを考慮する必要があり、ブローカーは指定の時期に対する履歴データを必要な分所有しない可能性があることを意味します。本稿の冒頭で述べた仮定を検証するには、24時間の安定したインターネット接続が必要となるでしょう。



作成された自動最適化プログラムは、添付ファイル内：auto_optimization.mqh にあります－ライブラリ自体、MACD Sample_1.mq4 －MetaTrader 4 クライアントターミナル標準発送セットに入っているやや変更された Expert Advisor。



