WPC: W. P. Carey Inc REIT

67.18 USD 0.28 (0.42%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WPC ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 67.13 e ad un massimo di 67.90.

Segui le dinamiche di W. P. Carey Inc REIT. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
67.13 67.90
Intervallo Annuale
52.91 68.98
Chiusura Precedente
67.46
Apertura
67.59
Bid
67.18
Ask
67.48
Minimo
67.13
Massimo
67.90
Volume
1.471 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.42%
Variazione Mensile
0.66%
Variazione Semestrale
5.65%
Variazione Annuale
7.63%
