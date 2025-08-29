Valute / WPC
WPC: W. P. Carey Inc REIT
67.18 USD 0.28 (0.42%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WPC ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 67.13 e ad un massimo di 67.90.
Segui le dinamiche di W. P. Carey Inc REIT. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
67.13 67.90
Intervallo Annuale
52.91 68.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.46
- Apertura
- 67.59
- Bid
- 67.18
- Ask
- 67.48
- Minimo
- 67.13
- Massimo
- 67.90
- Volume
- 1.471 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.63%
20 settembre, sabato