WPC: W. P. Carey Inc REIT
67.46 USD 0.47 (0.69%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WPC hat sich für heute um -0.69% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 67.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 68.03 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die W. P. Carey Inc REIT-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
67.31 68.03
Jahresspanne
52.91 68.98
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 67.93
- Eröffnung
- 67.50
- Bid
- 67.46
- Ask
- 67.76
- Tief
- 67.31
- Hoch
- 68.03
- Volumen
- 1.177 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.69%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.08%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 6.09%
- Jahresänderung
- 8.07%
