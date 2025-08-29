KurseKategorien
Währungen / WPC
Zurück zum Aktien

WPC: W. P. Carey Inc REIT

67.46 USD 0.47 (0.69%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von WPC hat sich für heute um -0.69% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 67.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 68.03 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die W. P. Carey Inc REIT-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WPC News

Tagesspanne
67.31 68.03
Jahresspanne
52.91 68.98
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
67.93
Eröffnung
67.50
Bid
67.46
Ask
67.76
Tief
67.31
Hoch
68.03
Volumen
1.177 K
Tagesänderung
-0.69%
Monatsänderung
1.08%
6-Monatsänderung
6.09%
Jahresänderung
8.07%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K