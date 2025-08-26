QuotesSections
WPC: W. P. Carey Inc REIT

68.09 USD 0.56 (0.82%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WPC exchange rate has changed by -0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.02 and at a high of 68.67.

Follow W. P. Carey Inc REIT dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
68.02 68.67
Year Range
52.91 68.98
Previous Close
68.65
Open
68.38
Bid
68.09
Ask
68.39
Low
68.02
High
68.67
Volume
615
Daily Change
-0.82%
Month Change
2.02%
6 Months Change
7.08%
Year Change
9.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%