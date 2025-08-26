Currencies / WPC
WPC: W. P. Carey Inc REIT
68.09 USD 0.56 (0.82%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WPC exchange rate has changed by -0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.02 and at a high of 68.67.
Follow W. P. Carey Inc REIT dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
68.02 68.67
Year Range
52.91 68.98
- Previous Close
- 68.65
- Open
- 68.38
- Bid
- 68.09
- Ask
- 68.39
- Low
- 68.02
- High
- 68.67
- Volume
- 615
- Daily Change
- -0.82%
- Month Change
- 2.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.08%
- Year Change
- 9.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%