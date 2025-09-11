QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TTD
Tornare a Azioni

TTD: The Trade Desk Inc - Class A

44.47 USD 0.54 (1.23%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TTD ha avuto una variazione del 1.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.10 e ad un massimo di 44.57.

Segui le dinamiche di The Trade Desk Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TTD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.10 44.57
Intervallo Annuale
42.96 141.53
Chiusura Precedente
43.93
Apertura
43.87
Bid
44.47
Ask
44.77
Minimo
43.10
Massimo
44.57
Volume
43.097 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.23%
Variazione Mensile
-16.80%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.51%
Variazione Annuale
-59.78%
20 settembre, sabato