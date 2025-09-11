Valute / TTD
TTD: The Trade Desk Inc - Class A
44.47 USD 0.54 (1.23%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TTD ha avuto una variazione del 1.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.10 e ad un massimo di 44.57.
Segui le dinamiche di The Trade Desk Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.10 44.57
Intervallo Annuale
42.96 141.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.93
- Apertura
- 43.87
- Bid
- 44.47
- Ask
- 44.77
- Minimo
- 43.10
- Massimo
- 44.57
- Volume
- 43.097 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -59.78%
20 settembre, sabato