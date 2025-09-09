Currencies / TTD
TTD: The Trade Desk Inc - Class A
45.73 USD 0.19 (0.42%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TTD exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.60 and at a high of 46.33.
Follow The Trade Desk Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TTD News
Daily Range
45.60 46.33
Year Range
42.96 141.53
- Previous Close
- 45.54
- Open
- 46.29
- Bid
- 45.73
- Ask
- 46.03
- Low
- 45.60
- High
- 46.33
- Volume
- 13.460 K
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- -14.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.20%
- Year Change
- -58.64%
