QuotesSections
Currencies / TTD
Back to US Stock Market

TTD: The Trade Desk Inc - Class A

45.73 USD 0.19 (0.42%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TTD exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.60 and at a high of 46.33.

Follow The Trade Desk Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TTD News

Daily Range
45.60 46.33
Year Range
42.96 141.53
Previous Close
45.54
Open
46.29
Bid
45.73
Ask
46.03
Low
45.60
High
46.33
Volume
13.460 K
Daily Change
0.42%
Month Change
-14.44%
6 Months Change
-16.20%
Year Change
-58.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%