OXLCP: Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6.25% Series 2027 Term Preferred Sha
24.36 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OXLCP ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.36 e ad un massimo di 24.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6.25% Series 2027 Term Preferred Sha. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OXLCP News
- Oxford Lane Capital stock reaches 52-week high at 24.66 USD
- Inside The Income Factory: Credit Asset Investing With Steven Bavaria
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2025
- Oxford Lane Capital stock hits 52-week high at 24.59 USD
- Oxford Lane Capital Corporation 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OXLC)
- Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Closed-End Funds: Screening For Potential Opportunities To Kick Off H2 2025
- NCLO: Explosion Of CLO ETFs Likely To Destroy OXLC and ECC Models
- OXLC: Controversial 26% Yield; Here’s The Smarter Way To Play It
- OXLC: Deeply Misunderstood 26% Yielding Cash Machine (OXLC)
- Oxford Lane Capital: Yes, You Can Fool Some People All The Time (NASDAQ:OXLC)
- Oxford Lane Capital stock hits 52-week high at $24.46
- Eagle Point Credit Vs. Oxford Lane Capital: Which 21%+ Yielding Fund Is The Better Buy? (NYSE:ECC)
- CEF Weekly Review: Share Repurchase Programs Are Good (If Acted On)
- Why A Barbell Income Portfolio Makes Sense Today
- New Preferred Stock IPOs, March 2025
- Baby Bonds, Preferreds, And Helping Investors Afford Retirement
- Closed-End Funds: Seeking Stable Yields From CLO Baby Bonds And Preferred
- The Market Is Down, But OXLC Is Still Paying Me 20% (NASDAQ:OXLC)
- FSCO: Discount Narrowing But The Fund Could Deserve A Premium
- Preferreds/Bond Weekly Review: Bond Investors Don't Like New Bonds
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.36 24.40
Intervallo Annuale
23.76 24.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.37
- Apertura
- 24.40
- Bid
- 24.36
- Ask
- 24.66
- Minimo
- 24.36
- Massimo
- 24.40
- Volume
- 6
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.33%
21 settembre, domenica