OXLCP: Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6.25% Series 2027 Term Preferred Sha
24.37 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OXLCP exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.33 and at a high of 24.38.
Follow Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6.25% Series 2027 Term Preferred Sha dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.33 24.38
Year Range
23.76 24.97
- Previous Close
- 24.40
- Open
- 24.34
- Bid
- 24.37
- Ask
- 24.67
- Low
- 24.33
- High
- 24.38
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.95%
- Year Change
- 1.37%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev