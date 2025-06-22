QuotazioniSezioni
ORC: Orchid Island Capital Inc

7.01 USD 0.07 (0.99%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ORC ha avuto una variazione del -0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.95 e ad un massimo di 7.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Orchid Island Capital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.95 7.13
Intervallo Annuale
5.68 9.01
Chiusura Precedente
7.08
Apertura
7.10
Bid
7.01
Ask
7.31
Minimo
6.95
Massimo
7.13
Volume
4.712 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.99%
Variazione Mensile
0.14%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.66%
Variazione Annuale
-14.41%
20 settembre, sabato