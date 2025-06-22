Valute / ORC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ORC: Orchid Island Capital Inc
7.01 USD 0.07 (0.99%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ORC ha avuto una variazione del -0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.95 e ad un massimo di 7.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Orchid Island Capital Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORC News
- 3 mREIT Stocks to Watch as Mortgage Rates Hit Lowest Since October 2024
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Orchid Island Capital: 21% Yield On Cost And Capital Gain? More Of That, Please! (NYSE:ORC)
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Mortgage Rates at Lowest Level of 2025: 3 mREIT Stocks to Watch
- Orchid Island Capital announces $0.12 monthly dividend for August
- AGNC Investment's Q2 BVPS Declines Y/Y: What's the Reason Behind it?
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Earnings call transcript: Orchid Island Capital Q2 2025 sees unexpected EPS loss
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ORC)
- Orchid Island Capital earnings missed by $0.30, revenue topped estimates
- Orchid Island Capital Q2 2025 slides: Derivative losses drive quarterly decline
- Orchid vs. Starwood: Which Mortgage REIT Has Better Upside?
- Orchid Island Set to Release Q2 Earnings: What to Expect
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Orchid Island Capital declares $0.12 monthly dividend for July 2025
- June Readers Tagged 13 Ideal Dividend Dogs From 16 “Safer” Out Of 38 ReFa/Ro
- KBWD: High-Yield, Not So High Performance (NASDAQ:KBWD)
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- Bimini capital’s Dwyer buys $1878 in shares
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- It's A Yield Trap: Don't Get Stranded On Orchid Island (NYSE:ORC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.95 7.13
Intervallo Annuale
5.68 9.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.08
- Apertura
- 7.10
- Bid
- 7.01
- Ask
- 7.31
- Minimo
- 6.95
- Massimo
- 7.13
- Volume
- 4.712 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.41%
20 settembre, sabato