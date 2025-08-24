QuotazioniSezioni
NLY: Annaly Capital Management Inc

21.35 USD 0.35 (1.61%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NLY ha avuto una variazione del -1.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.28 e ad un massimo di 21.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Annaly Capital Management Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.28 21.75
Intervallo Annuale
16.60 22.45
Chiusura Precedente
21.70
Apertura
21.72
Bid
21.35
Ask
21.65
Minimo
21.28
Massimo
21.75
Volume
10.550 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.61%
Variazione Mensile
2.30%
Variazione Semestrale
5.02%
Variazione Annuale
6.48%
20 settembre, sabato