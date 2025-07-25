QuotazioniSezioni
MTDR
MTDR: Matador Resources Company

45.41 USD 1.90 (4.02%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTDR ha avuto una variazione del -4.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.19 e ad un massimo di 47.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Matador Resources Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.19 47.13
Intervallo Annuale
35.19 64.05
Chiusura Precedente
47.31
Apertura
47.12
Bid
45.41
Ask
45.71
Minimo
45.19
Massimo
47.13
Volume
2.886 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.02%
Variazione Mensile
-9.70%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.19%
Variazione Annuale
-6.91%
20 settembre, sabato