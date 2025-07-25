Valute / MTDR
MTDR: Matador Resources Company
45.41 USD 1.90 (4.02%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTDR ha avuto una variazione del -4.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.19 e ad un massimo di 47.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Matador Resources Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MTDR News
- Il vicepresidente esecutivo di Matador Resources Stetson acquista azioni MTDR per $24.260
- Il co-presidente di Matador Resources Erman acquista azioni MTDR per $23.995
- Foran Joseph Wm acquista azioni di Matador Resources (MTDR)
- L’EVP di Matador Resources Elsener acquista azioni per $29.076
- Matador (MTDR) Down 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Matador Resources: Significant Cost Reductions Boosts Its Results (NYSE:MTDR)
- Matador (MTDR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Matador Resources Posts 25% EPS Decline
- Matador Resources price target raised to $62 by KeyBanc on strong outlook
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.19 47.13
Intervallo Annuale
35.19 64.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.31
- Apertura
- 47.12
- Bid
- 45.41
- Ask
- 45.71
- Minimo
- 45.19
- Massimo
- 47.13
- Volume
- 2.886 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.91%
20 settembre, sabato