QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MHO
Tornare a Azioni

MHO: M/I Homes Inc

147.57 USD 4.74 (3.11%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MHO ha avuto una variazione del -3.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 147.02 e ad un massimo di 152.05.

Segui le dinamiche di M/I Homes Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MHO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
147.02 152.05
Intervallo Annuale
100.22 176.18
Chiusura Precedente
152.31
Apertura
150.22
Bid
147.57
Ask
147.87
Minimo
147.02
Massimo
152.05
Volume
497
Variazione giornaliera
-3.11%
Variazione Mensile
2.77%
Variazione Semestrale
28.81%
Variazione Annuale
-14.22%
20 settembre, sabato