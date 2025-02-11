QuotesSections
MHO: M/I Homes Inc

150.29 USD 2.02 (1.33%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MHO exchange rate has changed by -1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.42 and at a high of 150.76.

Follow M/I Homes Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

MHO News

Daily Range
149.42 150.76
Year Range
100.22 176.18
Previous Close
152.31
Open
150.65
Bid
150.29
Ask
150.59
Low
149.42
High
150.76
Volume
291
Daily Change
-1.33%
Month Change
4.67%
6 Months Change
31.19%
Year Change
-12.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%