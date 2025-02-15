QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MESO
Tornare a Azioni

MESO: Mesoblast Limited - American Depositary Shares

17.01 USD 1.26 (8.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MESO ha avuto una variazione del 8.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.81 e ad un massimo di 17.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Mesoblast Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MESO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.81 17.13
Intervallo Annuale
7.93 22.00
Chiusura Precedente
15.75
Apertura
15.93
Bid
17.01
Ask
17.31
Minimo
15.81
Massimo
17.13
Volume
1.850 K
Variazione giornaliera
8.00%
Variazione Mensile
30.34%
Variazione Semestrale
40.69%
Variazione Annuale
107.69%
20 settembre, sabato