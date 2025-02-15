Valute / MESO
MESO: Mesoblast Limited - American Depositary Shares
17.01 USD 1.26 (8.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MESO ha avuto una variazione del 8.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.81 e ad un massimo di 17.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Mesoblast Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.81 17.13
Intervallo Annuale
7.93 22.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.75
- Apertura
- 15.93
- Bid
- 17.01
- Ask
- 17.31
- Minimo
- 15.81
- Massimo
- 17.13
- Volume
- 1.850 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 8.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 30.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 107.69%
20 settembre, sabato