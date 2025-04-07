QuotazioniSezioni
IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IETC ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.45 e ad un massimo di 102.85.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
102.45 102.85
Intervallo Annuale
64.15 103.77
Chiusura Precedente
102.69
Apertura
102.85
Bid
102.55
Ask
102.85
Minimo
102.45
Massimo
102.85
Volume
8
Variazione giornaliera
-0.14%
Variazione Mensile
7.70%
Variazione Semestrale
37.39%
Variazione Annuale
31.49%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%