Valute / IETC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF
102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IETC ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.45 e ad un massimo di 102.85.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IETC News
- Looking for Exposure to Palantir Stock (PLTR)? Here’s How to Buy Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- IETC: The Tech Quant Fund Is Soaring, Beating Prominent Index-Focused Funds (BATS:IETC)
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Palantir, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF, iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and Global X Defense Tech
- ETFs to Ride on Palantir's First Billion-Dollar Quarter Revenues
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Chart Of The Day: Big Tech Is So Back - Again
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- How Leveraging Big Data And AI Can Help Grow Your Portfolio
- Recent Academic Research Shows Which Q2 Earnings Reports Could Have Biggest Market Impacts
- IETC: Fantastic Companies, But Not Great Prices - Hold (BATS:IETC)
- Brad Simpson On How Investors Can Traverse Market Uncertainty
- Overall U.S. Tariff Level Still High Despite Exemptions
- Dialing Down Reciprocal Duties On Phones, Computers, Later Increases A Risk
- Trump's Great American Reset: China, Tariffs, And What Could Go Wrong
- Trade War, Or Will Cooler Heads Prevail?
Intervallo Giornaliero
102.45 102.85
Intervallo Annuale
64.15 103.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 102.69
- Apertura
- 102.85
- Bid
- 102.55
- Ask
- 102.85
- Minimo
- 102.45
- Massimo
- 102.85
- Volume
- 8
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.49%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%