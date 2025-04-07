报价部分
货币 / IETC
IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IETC汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点102.45和高点102.85进行交易。

关注iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
102.45 102.85
年范围
64.15 103.77
前一天收盘价
102.69
开盘价
102.85
卖价
102.55
买价
102.85
最低价
102.45
最高价
102.85
交易量
8
日变化
-0.14%
月变化
7.70%
6个月变化
37.39%
年变化
31.49%
24 九月, 星期三
14:00
USD
新屋销售量
实际值
0.800 M
预测值
0.692 M
前值
0.664 M
14:00
USD
新屋销售指数月率 m/m
实际值
20.5%
预测值
7.9%
前值
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
-0.607 M
预测值
-2.631 M
前值
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
0.177 M
预测值
-0.329 M
前值
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
3.724%