IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF
102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IETC汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点102.45和高点102.85进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IETC新闻
日范围
102.45 102.85
年范围
64.15 103.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 102.69
- 开盘价
- 102.85
- 卖价
- 102.55
- 买价
- 102.85
- 最低价
- 102.45
- 最高价
- 102.85
- 交易量
- 8
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- 7.70%
- 6个月变化
- 37.39%
- 年变化
- 31.49%
