IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF
102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IETC para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 102.45 e o mais alto foi 102.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IETC Notícias
Faixa diária
102.45 102.85
Faixa anual
64.15 103.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 102.69
- Open
- 102.85
- Bid
- 102.55
- Ask
- 102.85
- Low
- 102.45
- High
- 102.85
- Volume
- 8
- Mudança diária
- -0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 37.39%
- Mudança anual
- 31.49%
