IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IETC para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 102.45 e o mais alto foi 102.85.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
102.45 102.85
Faixa anual
64.15 103.77
Fechamento anterior
102.69
Open
102.85
Bid
102.55
Ask
102.85
Low
102.45
High
102.85
Volume
8
Mudança diária
-0.14%
Mudança mensal
7.70%
Mudança de 6 meses
37.39%
Mudança anual
31.49%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas
Atu.
0.800 milh
Projeç.
0.692 milh
Prév.
0.664 milh
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas (Mensal)
Atu.
20.5%
Projeç.
7.9%
Prév.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto
Atu.
-0.607 milh
Projeç.
-2.631 milh
Prév.
-9.285 milh
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto em Cushing
Atu.
0.177 milh
Projeç.
-0.329 milh
Prév.
-0.296 milh
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 5 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.724%