QuotesSections
Currencies / IETC
Back to US Stock Market

IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IETC exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.45 and at a high of 102.85.

Follow iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IETC News

Daily Range
102.45 102.85
Year Range
64.15 103.77
Previous Close
102.69
Open
102.85
Bid
102.55
Ask
102.85
Low
102.45
High
102.85
Volume
8
Daily Change
-0.14%
Month Change
7.70%
6 Months Change
37.39%
Year Change
31.49%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%