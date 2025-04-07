Currencies / IETC
IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF
102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IETC exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.45 and at a high of 102.85.
Follow iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
102.45 102.85
64.15 103.77
- Previous Close
- 102.69
- Open
- 102.85
- Bid
- 102.55
- Ask
- 102.85
- Low
- 102.45
- High
- 102.85
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- 7.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.39%
- Year Change
- 31.49%
