CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / IETC
Volver a Acciones

IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IETC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 102.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 102.85.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IETC News

Rango diario
102.45 102.85
Rango anual
64.15 103.77
Cierres anteriores
102.69
Open
102.85
Bid
102.55
Ask
102.85
Low
102.45
High
102.85
Volumen
8
Cambio diario
-0.14%
Cambio mensual
7.70%
Cambio a 6 meses
37.39%
Cambio anual
31.49%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas
Act.
0.800 M
Pronós.
0.692 M
Prev.
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Nuevas m/m
Act.
20.5%
Pronós.
7.9%
Prev.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo
Act.
-0.607 M
Pronós.
-2.631 M
Prev.
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
AIE Cambio en las Reservas de Crudo en Cushing
Act.
0.177 M
Pronós.
-0.329 M
Prev.
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 5 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.724%