通貨 / IETC
IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IETCの今日の為替レートは、-0.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.45の安値と102.85の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
102.45 102.85
1年のレンジ
64.15 103.77
以前の終値
102.69
始値
102.85
買値
102.55
買値
102.85
安値
102.45
高値
102.85
出来高
8
1日の変化
-0.14%
1ヶ月の変化
7.70%
6ヶ月の変化
37.39%
1年の変化
31.49%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
新築住宅販売戸数（New Home Sales）
実際
0.800 M
期待
0.692 M
0.664 M
14:00
USD
新築住宅販売戸数前月比
実際
20.5%
期待
7.9%
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA週間原油在庫
実際
-0.607 M
期待
-2.631 M
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIAクッシングの原油備蓄の変化
実際
0.177 M
期待
-0.329 M
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5年債入札
実際
期待
3.724%