IETC: iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF
102.55 USD 0.14 (0.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IETCの今日の為替レートは、-0.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.45の安値と102.85の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
102.45 102.85
1年のレンジ
64.15 103.77
- 以前の終値
- 102.69
- 始値
- 102.85
- 買値
- 102.55
- 買値
- 102.85
- 安値
- 102.45
- 高値
- 102.85
- 出来高
- 8
- 1日の変化
- -0.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 37.39%
- 1年の変化
- 31.49%
