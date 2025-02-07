Valute / EXPO
EXPO: Exponent Inc
69.34 USD 0.82 (1.17%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXPO ha avuto una variazione del -1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 68.80 e ad un massimo di 70.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Exponent Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
68.80 70.52
Intervallo Annuale
63.81 115.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.16
- Apertura
- 70.52
- Bid
- 69.34
- Ask
- 69.64
- Minimo
- 68.80
- Massimo
- 70.52
- Volume
- 1.011 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -39.14%
20 settembre, sabato