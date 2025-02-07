Moedas / EXPO
EXPO: Exponent Inc
69.31 USD 0.32 (0.46%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EXPO para hoje mudou para 0.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 69.04 e o mais alto foi 69.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Exponent Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EXPO Notícias
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- All You Need to Know About Exponent (EXPO) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Exponent (EXPO) Q2 Revenue Rises 1%
- Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Exponent’s Q2 2025 revenue up, stock dips post-earnings
- Exponent earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Exponent (EXPO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Exponent stock hits 52-week low at $71.27
- FTI Consulting (FCN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Exponent Inc stock hits 52-week low at $72.40
- Exponent stock hits 52-week low at 73.37 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Exponent group vice president Joseph Rakow sells $122,254 in stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
- Exponent Stock: Unique Dividend Contender Valued At A Premium (NASDAQ:EXPO)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
- 31 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including 3 Kings
- Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
69.04 69.65
Faixa anual
63.81 115.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 68.99
- Open
- 69.35
- Bid
- 69.31
- Ask
- 69.61
- Low
- 69.04
- High
- 69.65
- Volume
- 33
- Mudança diária
- 0.46%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.02%
- Mudança anual
- -39.16%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh