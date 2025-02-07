CotaçõesSeções
EXPO: Exponent Inc

69.31 USD 0.32 (0.46%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do EXPO para hoje mudou para 0.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 69.04 e o mais alto foi 69.65.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Exponent Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
69.04 69.65
Faixa anual
63.81 115.71
Fechamento anterior
68.99
Open
69.35
Bid
69.31
Ask
69.61
Low
69.04
High
69.65
Volume
33
Mudança diária
0.46%
Mudança mensal
-2.38%
Mudança de 6 meses
-14.02%
Mudança anual
-39.16%
