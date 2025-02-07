통화 / EXPO
EXPO: Exponent Inc
69.34 USD 0.82 (1.17%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EXPO 환율이 오늘 -1.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 68.80이고 고가는 70.52이었습니다.
Exponent Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
68.80 70.52
년간 변동
63.81 115.71
- 이전 종가
- 70.16
- 시가
- 70.52
- Bid
- 69.34
- Ask
- 69.64
- 저가
- 68.80
- 고가
- 70.52
- 볼륨
- 1.011 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.17%
- 월 변동
- -2.34%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.98%
- 년간 변동율
- -39.14%
