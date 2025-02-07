CotationsSections
Devises / EXPO
Retour à Actions

EXPO: Exponent Inc

69.34 USD 0.82 (1.17%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de EXPO a changé de -1.17% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 68.80 et à un maximum de 70.52.

Suivez la dynamique Exponent Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EXPO Nouvelles

EXPO on the Community Forum

Range quotidien
68.80 70.52
Range Annuel
63.81 115.71
Clôture Précédente
70.16
Ouverture
70.52
Bid
69.34
Ask
69.64
Plus Bas
68.80
Plus Haut
70.52
Volume
1.011 K
Changement quotidien
-1.17%
Changement Mensuel
-2.34%
Changement à 6 Mois
-13.98%
Changement Annuel
-39.14%
20 septembre, samedi