Dövizler / EXPO
EXPO: Exponent Inc
69.34 USD 0.82 (1.17%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
EXPO fiyatı bugün -1.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 68.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.52 aralığında işlem gördü.
Exponent Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
68.80 70.52
Yıllık aralık
63.81 115.71
- 70.16
- 70.52
- 69.34
- 69.64
- 68.80
- 70.52
- 1.011 K
- -1.17%
- -2.34%
- -13.98%
- -39.14%
21 Eylül, Pazar