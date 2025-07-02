Valute / ESI
ESI: Element Solutions Inc
26.51 USD 0.45 (1.67%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESI ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.24 e ad un massimo di 27.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Element Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.24 27.02
Intervallo Annuale
16.77 29.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.96
- Apertura
- 27.00
- Bid
- 26.51
- Ask
- 26.81
- Minimo
- 26.24
- Massimo
- 27.02
- Volume
- 5.594 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.10%
20 settembre, sabato