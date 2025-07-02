QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ESI
Tornare a Azioni

ESI: Element Solutions Inc

26.51 USD 0.45 (1.67%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESI ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.24 e ad un massimo di 27.02.

Segui le dinamiche di Element Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ESI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.24 27.02
Intervallo Annuale
16.77 29.79
Chiusura Precedente
26.96
Apertura
27.00
Bid
26.51
Ask
26.81
Minimo
26.24
Massimo
27.02
Volume
5.594 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.67%
Variazione Mensile
4.99%
Variazione Semestrale
18.19%
Variazione Annuale
-2.10%
20 settembre, sabato