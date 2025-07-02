통화 / ESI
ESI: Element Solutions Inc
26.51 USD 0.45 (1.67%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ESI 환율이 오늘 -1.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.24이고 고가는 27.02이었습니다.
Element Solutions Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
26.24 27.02
년간 변동
16.77 29.79
- 이전 종가
- 26.96
- 시가
- 27.00
- Bid
- 26.51
- Ask
- 26.81
- 저가
- 26.24
- 고가
- 27.02
- 볼륨
- 5.594 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.67%
- 월 변동
- 4.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.19%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.10%
