ESI: Element Solutions Inc

26.96 USD 0.59 (2.24%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ESIの今日の為替レートは、2.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.34の安値と27.04の高値で取引されました。

Element Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.34 27.04
1年のレンジ
16.77 29.79
以前の終値
26.37
始値
26.40
買値
26.96
買値
27.26
安値
26.34
高値
27.04
出来高
3.859 K
1日の変化
2.24%
1ヶ月の変化
6.77%
6ヶ月の変化
20.20%
1年の変化
-0.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K