ESI: Element Solutions Inc
26.96 USD 0.59 (2.24%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ESIの今日の為替レートは、2.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.34の安値と27.04の高値で取引されました。
Element Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
26.34 27.04
1年のレンジ
16.77 29.79
- 以前の終値
- 26.37
- 始値
- 26.40
- 買値
- 26.96
- 買値
- 27.26
- 安値
- 26.34
- 高値
- 27.04
- 出来高
- 3.859 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.20%
- 1年の変化
- -0.44%
