Divisas / ESI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ESI: Element Solutions Inc
26.37 USD 0.13 (0.49%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ESI de hoy ha cambiado un -0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.12, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 27.01.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Element Solutions Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESI News
- LYB Teams With Shiseido, Futamura & Iwatani for Sustainable Packaging
- BASF Achieves Major Milestone: First CAM Is Delivered to WELION
- Ingevity (NGVT) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- APD's Cleveland Air Separation Facility Is Operational, Supply Begins
- Element Solutions (ESI) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- After Golden Cross, Element Solutions (ESI)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- Element Solutions declares $0.08 quarterly dividend
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Element Solutions, Hawkins and Ingevity
- 3 Chemical Specialty Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- Earnings call transcript: Ensign Energy Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock drops 8%
- Element Solutions Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Element Solutions (ESI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Element Solutions (ESI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Element Solutions Q2 2025 slides show 6% organic growth, improved outlook
- Can Sustained Strength in Water Drive ECL Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- CSW Industrials (CSW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Element Solutions (ESI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Element Solutions Stock?
- ESI vs. HWKN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Element Solutions stock rises as Truist reiterates Buy on Electronics strength
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Element Solutions raises 2025 guidance on strong data center demand
- Element Solutions: Improved Chemistry (NYSE:ESI)
Rango diario
26.12 27.01
Rango anual
16.77 29.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 26.50
- Open
- 26.67
- Bid
- 26.37
- Ask
- 26.67
- Low
- 26.12
- High
- 27.01
- Volumen
- 3.849 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.49%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.44%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.57%
- Cambio anual
- -2.62%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B