Währungen / ESI
ESI: Element Solutions Inc
26.96 USD 0.59 (2.24%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ESI hat sich für heute um 2.24% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.04 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Element Solutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
26.34 27.04
Jahresspanne
16.77 29.79
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 26.37
- Eröffnung
- 26.40
- Bid
- 26.96
- Ask
- 27.26
- Tief
- 26.34
- Hoch
- 27.04
- Volumen
- 3.859 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.24%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 20.20%
- Jahresänderung
- -0.44%
