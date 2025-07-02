Moedas / ESI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ESI: Element Solutions Inc
26.46 USD 0.09 (0.34%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ESI para hoje mudou para 0.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.34 e o mais alto foi 26.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Element Solutions Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ESI Notícias
- LYB Teams With Shiseido, Futamura & Iwatani for Sustainable Packaging
- BASF Achieves Major Milestone: First CAM Is Delivered to WELION
- Ingevity (NGVT) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- APD's Cleveland Air Separation Facility Is Operational, Supply Begins
- Element Solutions (ESI) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- After Golden Cross, Element Solutions (ESI)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- Element Solutions declares $0.08 quarterly dividend
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Element Solutions, Hawkins and Ingevity
- 3 Chemical Specialty Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- Earnings call transcript: Ensign Energy Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock drops 8%
- Element Solutions Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Element Solutions (ESI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Element Solutions (ESI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Element Solutions Q2 2025 slides show 6% organic growth, improved outlook
- Can Sustained Strength in Water Drive ECL Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- CSW Industrials (CSW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Element Solutions (ESI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Element Solutions Stock?
- ESI vs. HWKN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Element Solutions stock rises as Truist reiterates Buy on Electronics strength
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Element Solutions raises 2025 guidance on strong data center demand
- Element Solutions: Improved Chemistry (NYSE:ESI)
Faixa diária
26.34 26.62
Faixa anual
16.77 29.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.37
- Open
- 26.40
- Bid
- 26.46
- Ask
- 26.76
- Low
- 26.34
- High
- 26.62
- Volume
- 270
- Mudança diária
- 0.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.97%
- Mudança anual
- -2.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh