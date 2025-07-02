货币 / ESI
ESI: Element Solutions Inc
26.84 USD 0.34 (1.28%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ESI汇率已更改1.28%。当日，交易品种以低点26.67和高点26.99进行交易。
关注Element Solutions Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ESI新闻
- LYB Teams With Shiseido, Futamura & Iwatani for Sustainable Packaging
- BASF Achieves Major Milestone: First CAM Is Delivered to WELION
- Ingevity (NGVT) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- APD's Cleveland Air Separation Facility Is Operational, Supply Begins
- Element Solutions (ESI) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- After Golden Cross, Element Solutions (ESI)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- Element Solutions declares $0.08 quarterly dividend
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Element Solutions, Hawkins and Ingevity
- 3 Chemical Specialty Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- Earnings call transcript: Ensign Energy Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock drops 8%
- Element Solutions Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Element Solutions (ESI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Element Solutions (ESI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Element Solutions Q2 2025 slides show 6% organic growth, improved outlook
- Can Sustained Strength in Water Drive ECL Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- CSW Industrials (CSW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Element Solutions (ESI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Element Solutions Stock?
- ESI vs. HWKN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Element Solutions stock rises as Truist reiterates Buy on Electronics strength
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Element Solutions raises 2025 guidance on strong data center demand
- Element Solutions: Improved Chemistry (NYSE:ESI)
日范围
26.67 26.99
年范围
16.77 29.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.50
- 开盘价
- 26.67
- 卖价
- 26.84
- 买价
- 27.14
- 最低价
- 26.67
- 最高价
- 26.99
- 交易量
- 200
- 日变化
- 1.28%
- 月变化
- 6.30%
- 6个月变化
- 19.66%
- 年变化
- -0.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值