QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CWT
Tornare a Azioni

CWT: California Water Service Group

45.42 USD 0.20 (0.44%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CWT ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.29 e ad un massimo di 45.89.

Segui le dinamiche di California Water Service Group. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CWT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.29 45.89
Intervallo Annuale
41.64 54.75
Chiusura Precedente
45.62
Apertura
45.87
Bid
45.42
Ask
45.72
Minimo
45.29
Massimo
45.89
Volume
499
Variazione giornaliera
-0.44%
Variazione Mensile
-2.36%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.83%
Variazione Annuale
-15.89%
20 settembre, sabato