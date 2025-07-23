Valute / CWT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CWT: California Water Service Group
45.42 USD 0.20 (0.44%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CWT ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.29 e ad un massimo di 45.89.
Segui le dinamiche di California Water Service Group. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWT News
- American States Water Benefits From Military Contracts & Investments
- CWT vs. AWK: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights California Water Service, The York Water and Global Water Resources
- California Water Service (CWT): Turning The Tide On A Deeply Mispriced Defensive Staple
- 3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Water Supply Industry
- California Water Service: Solid Yield, Decent Growth Potential (NYSE:CWT)
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Reasons to Add Essential Utilities Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- American States Water Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Essential Utilities Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- California Water Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- California Water Service earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- California Water Service Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises slightly amid strategic expansion
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Cal Water signs 20-year solar power purchase agreement
- Can California Water Service Group (CWT) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.29 45.89
Intervallo Annuale
41.64 54.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.62
- Apertura
- 45.87
- Bid
- 45.42
- Ask
- 45.72
- Minimo
- 45.29
- Massimo
- 45.89
- Volume
- 499
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.89%
20 settembre, sabato