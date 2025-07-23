Devises / CWT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CWT: California Water Service Group
45.42 USD 0.20 (0.44%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CWT a changé de -0.44% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.29 et à un maximum de 45.89.
Suivez la dynamique California Water Service Group. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWT Nouvelles
- American States Water Benefits From Military Contracts & Investments
- CWT vs. AWK: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights California Water Service, The York Water and Global Water Resources
- California Water Service (CWT): Turning The Tide On A Deeply Mispriced Defensive Staple
- 3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Water Supply Industry
- California Water Service: Solid Yield, Decent Growth Potential (NYSE:CWT)
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Reasons to Add Essential Utilities Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- American States Water Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Essential Utilities Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- California Water Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- California Water Service earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- California Water Service Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises slightly amid strategic expansion
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Cal Water signs 20-year solar power purchase agreement
- Can California Water Service Group (CWT) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Range quotidien
45.29 45.89
Range Annuel
41.64 54.75
- Clôture Précédente
- 45.62
- Ouverture
- 45.87
- Bid
- 45.42
- Ask
- 45.72
- Plus Bas
- 45.29
- Plus Haut
- 45.89
- Volume
- 499
- Changement quotidien
- -0.44%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.36%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -5.83%
- Changement Annuel
- -15.89%
20 septembre, samedi