Currencies / CWT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CWT: California Water Service Group
45.02 USD 0.21 (0.46%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CWT exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.97 and at a high of 45.48.
Follow California Water Service Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWT News
- CWT vs. AWK: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights California Water Service, The York Water and Global Water Resources
- California Water Service (CWT): Turning The Tide On A Deeply Mispriced Defensive Staple
- 3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Water Supply Industry
- California Water Service: Solid Yield, Decent Growth Potential (NYSE:CWT)
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Reasons to Add Essential Utilities Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- American States Water Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Essential Utilities Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- California Water Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- California Water Service earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- California Water Service Q2 2025 slides: EPS rises slightly amid strategic expansion
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- California Water Service Group (CWT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Cal Water signs 20-year solar power purchase agreement
- Can California Water Service Group (CWT) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
Daily Range
44.97 45.48
Year Range
41.64 54.75
- Previous Close
- 45.23
- Open
- 45.18
- Bid
- 45.02
- Ask
- 45.32
- Low
- 44.97
- High
- 45.48
- Volume
- 271
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- -3.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.66%
- Year Change
- -16.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%