CVS: CVS Health Corporation
74.93 USD 0.54 (0.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CVS ha avuto una variazione del 0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.35 e ad un massimo di 76.23.
Segui le dinamiche di CVS Health Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.35 76.23
Intervallo Annuale
43.56 76.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 74.39
- Apertura
- 74.59
- Bid
- 74.93
- Ask
- 75.23
- Minimo
- 74.35
- Massimo
- 76.23
- Volume
- 19.207 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.96%
20 settembre, sabato