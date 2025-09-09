QuotazioniSezioni
CVS: CVS Health Corporation

74.93 USD 0.54 (0.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CVS ha avuto una variazione del 0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.35 e ad un massimo di 76.23.

Segui le dinamiche di CVS Health Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
74.35 76.23
Intervallo Annuale
43.56 76.23
Chiusura Precedente
74.39
Apertura
74.59
Bid
74.93
Ask
75.23
Minimo
74.35
Massimo
76.23
Volume
19.207 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.73%
Variazione Mensile
2.67%
Variazione Semestrale
10.47%
Variazione Annuale
18.96%
20 settembre, sabato