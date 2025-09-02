Currencies / CVS
CVS: CVS Health Corporation
73.63 USD 0.16 (0.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CVS exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.39 and at a high of 73.73.
Follow CVS Health Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
72.39 73.73
Year Range
43.56 75.55
- Previous Close
- 73.47
- Open
- 73.41
- Bid
- 73.63
- Ask
- 73.93
- Low
- 72.39
- High
- 73.73
- Volume
- 4.962 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.55%
- Year Change
- 16.89%
