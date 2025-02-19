Valute / CSQ
CSQ: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund - Closed End Fund
19.42 USD 0.21 (1.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CSQ ha avuto una variazione del 1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.21 e ad un massimo di 19.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.21 19.43
Intervallo Annuale
13.11 19.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.21
- Apertura
- 19.30
- Bid
- 19.42
- Ask
- 19.72
- Minimo
- 19.21
- Massimo
- 19.43
- Volume
- 549
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.93%
21 settembre, domenica