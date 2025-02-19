QuotazioniSezioni
CSQ: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund - Closed End Fund

19.42 USD 0.21 (1.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CSQ ha avuto una variazione del 1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.21 e ad un massimo di 19.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund - Closed End Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.21 19.43
Intervallo Annuale
13.11 19.43
Chiusura Precedente
19.21
Apertura
19.30
Bid
19.42
Ask
19.72
Minimo
19.21
Massimo
19.43
Volume
549
Variazione giornaliera
1.09%
Variazione Mensile
5.83%
Variazione Semestrale
19.88%
Variazione Annuale
11.93%
