CSQ: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund - Closed End Fund
19.11 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CSQ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.07 and at a high of 19.20.
Follow Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CSQ News
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Calamos Strategic TR stock reaches 52-week high at $19.09
- Calamos Strategic TR closed stock hits 52-week high at 18.71 USD
- CSQ CEF: An Excellent Hybrid Fund For The Income Investors; But Is It A Buy? (NASDAQ:CSQ)
- Calamos Strategic TR stock hits 52-week high at 18.67 USD
- Calamos Strategic TR stock hits 52-week high at 18.67 USD
- Calamos Strategic TR stock hits 52-week high at $18.59
- BXSY: This Unique Fund Could Have A Lot To Offer (OTCMKTS:BXSY)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- ERH: All-Weather Strategy With Full Distribution Coverage And A Discount Valuation
- CSQ: Could Have Been More Multi Asset, But Works (NASDAQ:CSQ)
- CSQ: Continuing To Outperform And Good Wealth Protection Against A Dollar Devaluation
- ACV: Making The Right Moves In The Current Environment, But Very Expensive
- 2 Volatile Closed-End Funds To Consider Amid Market Panic
- RIV: Massive, Fully 0Covered Distribution At A Discount (NYSE:RIV)
- CSQ: A Good Alternative To An S&P 500 Index Fund For Income-Seekers (NASDAQ:CSQ)
- ACV: Near-Term Risks Should Not Be Ignored
- FOF: Precious Metals Are Nice, But Not The Premium Valuation
Daily Range
19.07 19.20
Year Range
13.11 19.20
- Previous Close
- 19.11
- Open
- 19.20
- Bid
- 19.11
- Ask
- 19.41
- Low
- 19.07
- High
- 19.20
- Volume
- 373
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 4.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.96%
- Year Change
- 10.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev