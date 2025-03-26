Valute / CLGN
CLGN: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd
2.53 USD 0.11 (4.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CLGN ha avuto una variazione del -4.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.49 e ad un massimo di 2.60.
Segui le dinamiche di CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLGN News
- Collplant ADR earnings beat by $0.37, revenue fell short of estimates
- CollPlant names new VP to lead North American commercial operations
- COLLPLANT BROADENS ITS COLLABORATION WITH STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES
- CollPlant secures European patent for collagen products
- Dow Edges Higher; Dell Shares Fall After Q1 Results - BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX), CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)
- Nasdaq Down 100 Points; Chicago PMI Dips In May - Nuburu (AMEX:BURU), BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
- CollPlant announces $3.6 million stock offering
- Williams Companies To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER)
- COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES REPORTS 2025 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A CORPORATE UPDATE
- Collplant ADR earnings beat by $0.47, revenue topped estimates
- Nvidia, Salesforce, Hewlett-Packard set to report earnings Wednesday
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.49 2.60
Intervallo Annuale
1.31 5.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.64
- Apertura
- 2.54
- Bid
- 2.53
- Ask
- 2.83
- Minimo
- 2.49
- Massimo
- 2.60
- Volume
- 28
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- -49.40%
21 settembre, domenica