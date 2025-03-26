QuotazioniSezioni
CLGN: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd

2.53 USD 0.11 (4.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CLGN ha avuto una variazione del -4.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.49 e ad un massimo di 2.60.

Segui le dinamiche di CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.49 2.60
Intervallo Annuale
1.31 5.00
Chiusura Precedente
2.64
Apertura
2.54
Bid
2.53
Ask
2.83
Minimo
2.49
Massimo
2.60
Volume
28
Variazione giornaliera
-4.17%
Variazione Mensile
-1.94%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.44%
Variazione Annuale
-49.40%
