Currencies / CLGN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CLGN: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd
2.58 USD 0.08 (3.01%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLGN exchange rate has changed by -3.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.58 and at a high of 2.64.
Follow CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLGN News
- Collplant ADR earnings beat by $0.37, revenue fell short of estimates
- CollPlant names new VP to lead North American commercial operations
- COLLPLANT BROADENS ITS COLLABORATION WITH STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES
- CollPlant secures European patent for collagen products
- Dow Edges Higher; Dell Shares Fall After Q1 Results - BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX), CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)
- Nasdaq Down 100 Points; Chicago PMI Dips In May - Nuburu (AMEX:BURU), BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
- CollPlant announces $3.6 million stock offering
- Williams Companies To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC), Bridger Aerospace Gr (NASDAQ:BAER)
- COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES REPORTS 2025 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES A CORPORATE UPDATE
- Collplant ADR earnings beat by $0.47, revenue topped estimates
- Nvidia, Salesforce, Hewlett-Packard set to report earnings Wednesday
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.58 2.64
Year Range
1.31 5.00
- Previous Close
- 2.66
- Open
- 2.60
- Bid
- 2.58
- Ask
- 2.88
- Low
- 2.58
- High
- 2.64
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -3.01%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.53%
- Year Change
- -48.40%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev