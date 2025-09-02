QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CHTR
Tornare a Azioni

CHTR: Charter Communications Inc - Class A

262.55 USD 0.38 (0.14%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CHTR ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 260.00 e ad un massimo di 264.45.

Segui le dinamiche di Charter Communications Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHTR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
260.00 264.45
Intervallo Annuale
251.80 437.06
Chiusura Precedente
262.17
Apertura
262.57
Bid
262.55
Ask
262.85
Minimo
260.00
Massimo
264.45
Volume
2.521 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.14%
Variazione Mensile
0.02%
Variazione Semestrale
-28.17%
Variazione Annuale
-18.77%
20 settembre, sabato