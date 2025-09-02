Valute / CHTR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CHTR: Charter Communications Inc - Class A
262.55 USD 0.38 (0.14%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHTR ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 260.00 e ad un massimo di 264.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Charter Communications Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHTR News
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- UBER Stock Hits New 52-Week High: Buy Now or Wait for a Pullback?
- SPY ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- QQQ ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Bernstein SocGen cuts Charter Communications stock price target to $350
- Bernstein lowers U.S. telecom stock targets on rising competition
- SPY ETF News, 9/10/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Presents at Goldman
- QQQ ETF News, 9/9/2025 - TipRanks.com
- UBER to be a Part of S&P 100: Is it a Sign of More Upside?
- Charter Communications stock hits 52-week low at $253.11
- QQQ ETF News, 9/8/2025 - TipRanks.com
- VOO ETF News, 9/8/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Robinhood Enters S&P 500, Marking Retail Trading's Shift To Wall Street Core - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC)
- Robinhood, Applovin jump as S&P 500 reshuffle boosts index entrants
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- SPY ETF News, 9/5/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Charter Communications at Bank of America Conference: Strategic Moves in Broadband
- QQQ ETF News, 9/4/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- SPY ETF News, 9/3/2025 - TipRanks.com
- VOO ETF News, 9/3/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Comcast, Charter Communications and Cable One
- Charter closes $2 billion senior secured notes offering
Intervallo Giornaliero
260.00 264.45
Intervallo Annuale
251.80 437.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 262.17
- Apertura
- 262.57
- Bid
- 262.55
- Ask
- 262.85
- Minimo
- 260.00
- Massimo
- 264.45
- Volume
- 2.521 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -28.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.77%
20 settembre, sabato