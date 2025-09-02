QuotesSections
Currencies / CHTR
CHTR: Charter Communications Inc - Class A

259.69 USD 1.03 (0.40%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CHTR exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 258.25 and at a high of 262.77.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
258.25 262.77
Year Range
251.80 437.06
Previous Close
260.72
Open
260.21
Bid
259.69
Ask
259.99
Low
258.25
High
262.77
Volume
1.166 K
Daily Change
-0.40%
Month Change
-1.07%
6 Months Change
-28.96%
Year Change
-19.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%