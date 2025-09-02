Currencies / CHTR
CHTR: Charter Communications Inc - Class A
259.69 USD 1.03 (0.40%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CHTR exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 258.25 and at a high of 262.77.
Follow Charter Communications Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CHTR News
Daily Range
258.25 262.77
Year Range
251.80 437.06
- Previous Close
- 260.72
- Open
- 260.21
- Bid
- 259.69
- Ask
- 259.99
- Low
- 258.25
- High
- 262.77
- Volume
- 1.166 K
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- -1.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.96%
- Year Change
- -19.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%